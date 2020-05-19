Professor Korkmaz: Half of the people will get poorer

MİNEZ BAYÜLGEN

[email protected]

Turkey’s last major economic downturn experienced in 2001. The citizen punished all the political parties and the newly formed AKP came to power at that time. In that crisis, general unemployment was 10 percent, now it is going towards 20 percent.

‘Corona’ With the crisis, the economy stopped working. Turkey’s economy this big crisis and ‘Corona’Will he survive? We talked with Professor Esfender Korkmaz, who was the former Deputy of Istanbul University Faculty of Economics between 1991-1997, as well as the former deputy of CHP Istanbul.





‘Turkey’ does not translate into an opportunity CORONA ‘

World economies will shrink at a record level due to the Corona virus. International trade will contract by 15 percent. Turkey’s ruling as saying he can turn crisis into opportunity this virus?

No, it is not possible to turn this crisis into an opportunity. There is negative growth in the economy. GDP is shrinking. National income is shrinking per individual. All of them are missing.

Turkey is also the world crisis of 2008-2009 ‘Tangent truth’ He kept saying. It didn’t. Our national income had shrunk by 4.7 percent. Such things do not happen with perception.

The government will do all its hope with other countries ‘Swap deals’tied to. Will Swap be a panacea, will it recover the economy?

This is a necessary method to save the day. shortage of foreign exchange in Turkey but circumvented in this way for a short period. this money will come to Turkey not permanent, will repay when the time comes. However, Turkey did not find in too many swaps facilities.

From which countries did money come from?

It achieved a swap of 1.5 billion dollars from China and 5 million dollars from Qatar. Whereas the American Central Bank, FED, provided 30 billion dollars of liquidity to Denmark, Norway, New Zealand within the swap line. He also gave 60 billion dollars to Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Singapore and Sweden. If Turkey can provide temporary currency swaps entered into this line. After all Turkey needs foreign exchange but do not have much income.

The Financial Times newspaper led to the opening of the Fed’s swap line with Turkey’s President Erdogan claimed that the intervention of the Central Bank. What do you say?

Governments’ intervention in the central bank creates a disruptive effect in the global markets in countries implementing floating exchange rate policy. The dollar is the most effective money in these markets. Therefore, the intervention is also thought to be harmful to the US economy. The claim of FT is consistent, but it is not the only reason.

‘It is necessary to find foreign currency in order not to default in one month’

So what will such an economic picture lead to?

There is no foreign currency income from tourism. If you say foreign capital, there has been a foreign capital outflow of 9 billion dollars since January. Central Bank’s foreign exchange reserves decreased by $ 15 billion. Now they have external debt of Turkey. It is imperative to find foreign currency in order not to fall into default (unable to pay the debts) within a month.

What to do in this situation?

Treasury can sell foreign currency bonds abroad. No other choice. Yes, in this way Turkey will borrow high-interest, and this practice will be some costs but enter Turkey’s currency crisis, the cost of a higher being in default. Of course Turkey is not in default also fell. Because there are foreign currency assets that the private sector does not trust or keep as a reserve. In addition, there is a 200 billion dollar foreign currency deposit account inside. When compressed, exchange rate increases, interest increases. The saver will change some of these deposit accounts.

The government does not want to go to the IMF, but it agrees to receive support from the World Bank. Why is the government experiencing this contradiction?

This is a domestic policy issue for the government. Everyone is against the IMF if there is no foreign currency shortage. However, if Turkey today, any port in a storm. Also, the IMF does not want to make a stand-by agreement here. Why are you knocking such an opportunity for domestic policy?

‘Turkey can receive from the IMF $ 10 billion’

What does the IMF want for this money?

The whole point is the use of the money he gives. So “I’ll give you this much money for the virus. Did you spend it on the spot or used it to pay off your debt etc… ” says.

Turkey, IMF support would be based on what amounts to an estimated als?

It takes at least $ 10 billion. Of this sum benefit to a lot of work in Turkey.

Meanwhile, the government is constantly transferring money to public banks. What was the money of the public banks, where were they spent?

It was distributed during the election periods. It was used for populism. Credit is distributed to tradesmen and SMEs, but none of them invest. These coins are used either in consumption or in real estates we call dead investment. In summary, these spent money does not go to investment and becomes the public. It all comes out of our pockets. Four state-owned banks distort the allocation of resources in Turkey was serious.

‘Customize four public banks’

How exactly did they spoil it?

They are constantly hurting. These losses are constantly covered by the Treasury, our tax. That’s why four public banks need to be privatized. I have always criticized the privatization of infrastructures. But the situation here is different.

Why is it different?

What do public banks do? It gives loans to farmers and tradesmen with low interest. Let’s say he buys money at 10 percent interest and gives 9 percent credit. So what’s the difference? The difference is the Treasury, our taxes. Now if the goal here is to help the farmer and the trades, ‘X’ also makes the bank.

budget deficit in Turkey is very high. Money is printed all the time. The year-end inflation expectation of the Central Bank is 7.4 percent. Do you think this official inflation target holds?

does not hold. As of April, annual inflation was 11 percent. What does this mean? That has now won a chronic structural inflation in Turkey. Supply is not dependent on demand conditions. Inflation continues, whether in a crisis, economy or contraction, or virus.

‘All the powers ate the right of workers and officers’

What is your inflation forecast?

IMF Turkey’s 2020 inflation forecast to 12 percent We see it like that.

So who has 12 percent inflation?

The inflation of the rich and the poor is different, but the inflation of the worker, the civil servant and the poor is different.

Why?

Food prices are increasing the most in inflation because… kitchen inflation is higher. A separate inflation calculation should be made for low income people. We call it a livelihood index. To date, no ruling index has been prepared. All of them ate the right of workers and officers. Of course, the worker and the civil servant must ask for their right, so there must be a union.

‘All unions defend their ideology first’

Is not there?

There are ideological unions in Turkey. 100 civil servants’ unions and 12 confederations are operating. There are different confederations according to each thought and ideology, and their priority is not to defend the right of workers and civil servants.

What do you think are their priorities?

They first defend their ideology or trade unionism to provide them with a political future. Workers and civil servants to the union, “You can’t take my right, brother. I will choose people who want my own right. Unions of workers and civil servants unite ” I should say. This is a must.

Per capita income in Turkey since 2013, a continuous decline from $ 8 thousand dollars and 12 thousand 500 percent. This picture shows that the citizen has become poorer in the last seven years. Are we going to get poorer?

Half of the people will be impoverished. Turkey in the middle-income trap. Income per person has not increased for 13 years. This is the middle income trap, and if a country gets stuck in the middle income trap, all its dynamism, investments etc. It loses.

‘Increasing youth unemployment makes a social explosion’

It is said that youth unemployment will increase from 25 percent to 40 percent. General unemployment is expected to come from 14 percent to 20 percent. What happens in a country like this?

The youth’s unemployment is the biggest risk of a country. Youth unemployment causes social explosions in that country. Ideological camping increases in the country because they can be easily deceived and used. In fact, youth unemployment is even higher. Today, one out of every three youth is unemployed. Turkey unable to create employment. A country that cannot create employment cannot develop, grow and achieve sustainable prosperity.

Even in the 1970s, Turkey was among the G20 that the world’s 20 largest economies. Why can’t it create employment?

Because 30-40 percent of its production is dependent on imports. So Turkey is creating jobs, but doing it in countries where it imports. In addition, we have a very high burden on employment. Employee’s tax and premium burden is 37 percent. Under these conditions, employing illegal workers is considered worth taking risks. If this burden is reduced, income decreases, but informal workers are also recorded. There are 5 million Syrians in Turkey and trying leakage. In this way, you cannot produce an employment policy.

‘If you sell half of the banks to foreigners, you will bear the result’

What needs to be done?

Strengthening the legal and democratic infrastructure is a must and they have to provide them. least if democracy in Turkey, will not benefit any of the economic solution. Look, last year, there were a large number of resource transfers abroad. Why? Because there is no atmosphere of trust. Many large companies have structured their debts here. Then they went abroad, bought companies with 5-10 billion and transferred the money.

Argentina’s economy went down. It is estimated that the wealthy of Argentina is 300 billion dollars abroad. The rich people in Turkey are said to be more money abroad. Why do not the rich Turkish bring their money?

Turkey needs to pay taxes but do not pay because they are in contraband and tax havens. Today, Turkey’s foreign debt of 454 billion dollars and it has started an important part of the corporate sector as $ 200 billion. Now the company of those people if they pay the foreign debt, Turkey can not default. There is such a benefit. Or this way there is damage to the economy of Turkey. During the 2001 crisis, foreign banks in Argentina transferred $ 31 billion overnight in one night. Our foreign banks also made some swap transactions to increase foreign currency, but the BRSA stopped. Now, stopping the swap process causes foreign exchange problems. So you would think in time. If you sell half of the banks to foreigners, you will endure these results.

Meanwhile, the French Bank BNP Paribas has announced that it will no longer mediate TL-based transactions in the international currency market. Why was such a decision made?

The BNP decision is a reaction to the swap limit brought to foreign banks.

So why doesn’t the government bring these money that went abroad?

He can’t. It is not clear where these are. Actually, there are deals. About where the citizens of the countries have money and we are also included in this agreement…

Is poverty the citizens in Turkey’s external debt will pay?

Yes, that’s why Turkey entered the vicious circle of poverty.

How do you think the İşbank issue, which is often brought to the agenda by the government, will result?

They will get if they want. The CHP goes to court in such a case. CHP is a partner to İşbank but there is no money coming from there to the party. Only the property belongs to the CHP. The coins go to the Turkish Historical Society and the Turkish Language Institute. If they buy these shares, these institutions will also be neutralized and eliminated.

So, what will the government do İşbank?

There are budget deficits. Tax revenues have fallen and we are treated with the logic of whatever we get from to compensate. These money comes to the treasury …