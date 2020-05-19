Gosens better than Kroos, he is the German of the year abroad: Atalanta smiles, 25 million are not enough. Inter is there | First page

Last year it was Marc-André ter Stegen, bulwark of the Barcelona. This year the best German footballer abroad is ‘our stuff’, with the guarantee certificate of the A league. It’s about Robin Gosens, outside theAtalanta, awarded with the‘German Football Ambassador 2020’, where he preceded Dzsenifer Marozsan, midfielder of the Lyon female, and Toni Kroos, his colleague from the real Madrid. The former Inter Lukas is fourth Podolski, now in Turkey atAntalyaspor; seventh, however, Leroy Sané, offensive outside of the City, Bayern Munich’s market dream. WHAT GROWTH! – “I am extremely happy for this award and I see it as a recognition of the growth that I have had, especially this season” the words released by the number 8 of the Goddess, who, indeed, has matured a lot with Gasperininumbers testify: 3 goals and 2 assists last season, 8 and 5 in this. A staple of Atalanta 11, the ’94 class is tempting to many European clubs.

ALL WANT – The Lyon, in January, offered € 25 million, sent back to the sender by the Nerazzurri club. A loud and clear message was sent to the clubs concerned, among which are Chelsea, who must first thin out on the left (Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri are outgoing), e Inter, which assesses a restyling of the bands, with the German that Conte likes: € 25 million is not enough. Pretendenti advised, with the Goddess who smiles for what may be a new capital gain, and with Gosens waiting to return to play. One day dreaming of wearing the Schalke shirt. Schalke who, however, after the 4-0 against Dortmund has other things to think about …