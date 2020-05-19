Research: If the coronavirus spreads as much as a typical flu, it can kill about half a million Americans

A recent study in the USA predicted that deaths from new types of coronavirus (Kovid-19) could triple by the end of the year.

Even though the research done by the University of Washington Faculty of Pharmacy, Institute of Policy and Economics has been in place for months to apply existing social distance rules,

Research conducted in the context of comparative health outcomes, It showed that 1.3 percent of patients with symptoms of Kovid-19 died from the virus, and this was 13 times higher than those who died from the flu during a bad flu season.

Anirban Basu, the health economist in charge, announced the results of the Kovid-19 virus transmission power and killing rate in a press release. Bai, “ If the infection mortality rate is correct, it means that 350,000 to 1.2 million Americans will die from Kovid-19 at the end of the year, even if the virus continues to spread at rates before loosening social distance constraints. ” used expressions.

Stating that the number of deaths can only be reduced by very serious public health measures, Basu said: “Otherwise, the virus can kill about half a million Americans if it spreads as much as a typical flu that can infect 10 percent of the U.S. population.” He warned.

‘The real numbers are much higher’

According to official figures in the USA, Basu reminded that more than 1.5 million cases of viruses were seen and more than 90 thousand people died, Basu said, the actual effects of the virus are higher than these figures.

In the study, which examined the cases in 116 different regions of the 33 states in the country, it was stated that people who had mild or no symptoms in the Kovid-19 cases were not tested, so the figures obtained were therefore much lower.

In the study, which emphasized that the virus is much more contagious than flu, it is predicted that 20 percent of the Americans will be infected by the end of the year in the light of the data obtained, while it is predicted that if the social distance rules are relaxed, more people will catch up with Kovid-19 than a typical flu.