Abu Mazen drops bomb: released from all agreements and understandings with …

“We have decided to renounce all signed agreements with Israel and the United States – including the security agreements,” – Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas said in a speech in Ramallah this evening. Abu Mazen added: “From this moment on, Israel must take responsibility as an occupying force on the Palestinian territories accordingly. To international law. ”

“The annexation of territories from the West Bank to Israel is canceling the Oslo Accords,” he said Abu Mazen at the end of a discussion in Ramallah about the steps taken to respond to the future Israeli annexation. “The occupation government must bear full responsibility and obligations to the international community as an occupation force. We are no longer obligated to execute agreements with Israel, including security. We emphasize our commitment to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution.”

Joe Biden: "Israeli annexation will stifle any chance of peace"

Reuters



Shortly before the bombing carried by Abu Mazen, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said in a virtual fundraising event that “Israeli annexation will stifle any chance of peace.” Biden added that unilateral measures by either side would “undermine” the prospects for a two-state solution.

"No longer obligated to execute agreements with Israel"

Hadas Perush, Flash 90



“Washington cannot fully maintain Israel without peace,” said the Democratic candidate at an event attended by Jews supporting the Democratic Party. “Israel needs to stop the threats of annexation, and stop construction in the settlements because it will destroy any hope of peace.”

Biden added that if elected, he would fully support the Taylor Force Law, which states that the United States would stop providing aid to the PA if it continued to pay wages to terrorists. Biden also blamed the Israeli and Palestinian leadership for failing to promote negotiations.

Four days ago, Jordan’s King Abdullah was interviewed He told the German newspaper “Der Spiegel” that “if Israel annexed parts of the West Bank in July, it would lead to a major clash with Jordan.”

The King of Jordan is threatening

Jonathan Zindel, Flash 90, Reuters



King is asked what he thinks of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s annexation plan with the US President Donald TrumpHe replied: “Is it really time, in the midst of the Corona epidemic, to discuss whether we want a one-state solution for Israel and Palestine, or should we discuss how we can fight the plague together? – The two-state solution is the only way for us to move forward here.”