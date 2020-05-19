The Italy USA Foundation is also among the 5 most important Italian think tanks in 2020, according to the Cogito Ergo Sum report prepared by Openpolis, in collaboration with the television broadcast Report.

“The largest and most interconnected structures: historically 5 organizations have represented the most connected. We speak specifically of Aspen Institute Italy (president Giulio Tremonti), Astrid (president Franco Bassanini), Italy Foundation USA (president Mauro della Porta Raffo), Italy decides (president Luciano Violante) and Italian-European (president Massimo D’Alema) “, he says the research that examined 153 think tanks in our country.

The Italy-USA Foundation, non-partisan, is also the structure with the highest number of parliamentarians: “the Italy-Italy Foundation can count ties with 29 parliamentarians, the highest figure among the organizations surveyed. In particular, 18 deputies and 11 senators are part of the foundation, a number on which some of the political forces that are part of the government, Free and Equal, cannot even count. It should be noted above all that the Italy USA Foundation has representatives of all the main political parties, from the Democratic Party to the League, passing through the 5 Star Movement and the Forza Italia. In this way the structure has a transversal support “.

The research, focusing on political figures, does not indicate that the Italy USA Foundation is also the one, beyond the parliamentarians, with the largest number of journalists, ambassadors, exponents of culture, fashion, science, entertainment, and Nobel laureates . Over 120 very high personalities united by the friendship between Italy and the United States of America.

The Italy USA Foundation also does not appear in the research, in the rankings of public funding and foundations that receive donations from public or private companies, since for choice and to protect its total independence it does not receive any form of contributions, subsidies or grants, not even in the form of professional assignments, by any public or governmental or local institution or body, nor sponsorships or advertisements by companies.

The Italy USA Foundation is the only reality in Italy to be supported only and exclusively by the individual membership fees of its members.

The Italy USA Foundation was created to testify the friendship between Italians and the American people and intends to play a public role with a non-partisan character on both sides of the Atlantic. The United States Embassy in Rome officially participated in the founding act of the Foundation, represented by the minister adviser for public affairs.