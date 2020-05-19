Report: Abu Mazen announced cancellation of agreements with US and Israel

Palestinian Authority Chairman Abu Mazen announced Tuesday that the agreements between the Palestinian Authority and Israel and the United States are being canceled, including security coordination. Abu Mazen’s announcement of his intention to withdraw from all agreements with Israel and the power comes against the backdrop of annexation moves in Judea and Samaria, in the shadow of the new government’s inauguration.

This is not the first time that Abbas has addressed the issue and threatens that if Israel acts to annex parts of the West Bank, its agreements with it will be canceled. Already in February this year, following the publication of President Donald Trump’s Centennial Plan, the PA chairman expressed his firm opposition to the outline during the Ramallah government meeting ahead of embarking on an international campaign to torpedo the program. He also named Jared Kushner, special adviser to President Trump for Middle Eastern Affairs, “This Boy,” in his statement, in an interview given by the MBC channel in Egypt, that Palestinians continue to miss opportunities to reach a peace agreement with Israel.

“We will undoubtedly stop the security coordination if Israel continues to implement the century deal,” the PA chairman stressed. “We will not return from our positions until the Americans and Israelis return from their project. We will not accept a situation in which the United States will implement the plan and abolish all international decisions. Either we will take all our rights, according to international legitimacy, or Israel will take full responsibility as an occupying force, “he added.

Also in April this year, Abu Mazen commented once again on the issue, this time following the statement by US Secretary of State Pompeo, who claimed that an annexation of land was an Israeli decision only, saying that “if Israel decides to annex parts of the West Bank, the agreements and the cooperation with you and the US” B will be canceled. ”

Recall US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, as well as other high-ranking US officials, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as well as Alternate Prime Minister Blue and White Benny Gantz, but denied allegations that the purpose of the meeting was to discuss annexation.

Speaking about the annexation issue, Pompeo said during the interview that “the Israeli government will decide on this issue, when to do it and how. I hope the Palestinians understand that peace is good for them.” State Department officials also expanded on the annexation issue, adding that the purpose of the visit, despite reports, was not to address the issue of sovereignty.

“We are working with the Israelis to apply a vision of peace and we support their efforts. The Israeli government has several ends, and I think it will take time to decide together on policy on this issue. However, it is necessary to clarify, we did not come here for this meeting to talk about Only annexation, these are incorrect reports, that was not the purpose of the visit. ” The sources also said that “Israelis are aware of how an annexation process will be implemented in the neighborhood they live in, so they will do their calculations. Israel knows how to deal with its partners in the Arab countries.”