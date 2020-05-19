Totti: “Cassano? I tell you everything, I took it to my house. Incredible scenes with Capello in training”

Francesco Totti, legendary captain of Rome, spoke to the microphones of the Spanish magazine “Libero” and told the friendship with Cassano.
Francesco Totti, legend of the Rome, during an interview with the Spanish magazine Libero, spoke at 360 ° about the relationship with Antonio Cassano. Here is what was stated: “Cassano is a younger brother. He came to Rome for me because he said I was his idol. Juve wanted it but he chose Rome. He wanted to play with me, he was in love with my football. He didn’t have a childhood easy, so when he arrived in Rome I took him home with my parents. In training he massacred everyone, with the exception of me Batistuta and Samuel. Zebina, Delvecchio, Tommasi … when they missed a passage he said to him: “You are a pippone, go to work in the pharmacy “. It makes you understand what personality he had”.
Then Totti he added: “He was young and challenged the thirty-year-olds. It is true that he was wrong, because you always have to respect … But we knew him and already knew what he was like. We simply accepted him. Sometimes he was even exaggerated, because he had no limits, filters , brakes. When he started he didn’t stop. With Capello he fought millions of times. They chased each other in the middle of the field during training. I saw incredible scenes, but Fabio adored him because he knew he was dealing with a phenomenon. Capello wanted good players, with character, and Cassano was “.
