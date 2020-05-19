Totti: “Cassano? I tell you everything, I took it to my house. Incredible scenes with Capello in training”

, legend of the, during an interview with the Spanish magazine Libero, spoke at 360 ° about the relationship with. Here is what was stated:

Then Totti he added: “He was young and challenged the thirty-year-olds. It is true that he was wrong, because you always have to respect … But we knew him and already knew what he was like. We simply accepted him. Sometimes he was even exaggerated, because he had no limits, filters , brakes. When he started he didn’t stop. With Capello he fought millions of times. They chased each other in the middle of the field during training. I saw incredible scenes, but Fabio adored him because he knew he was dealing with a phenomenon. Capello wanted good players, with character, and Cassano was “.