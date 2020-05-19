The coffee? Now you pay double: all the stingings of Phase 2

That thewould have led to changes in the daily lives of Italians was understandable even before the arrival of the country’s reopening, and the first data released by Codacons confirm what was expected, signaling with concern a surge in prices for certain goods or services.

Probably the purpose, by those who have made an upward adjustment of some costs, is to buffer the big losses that from an economic point of view have registered for their activities due to the lockdown following the Coronavirus pandemic. The fact is that obviously all this could not go unnoticed to those who have resumed their habits, finding themselves facing gods prices taller. An example of all that is recorded in Milan, not because it is the only case of city in which the phenomenon has been reported, but because the first testimonies documented by Codacons.

Coffee and cappuccino have seen a increase average of 10 cents (from 0.90 cents to 1 euro in the first case, from 1.30 to 1.40 euros in the second), even if some customers have reported prices that can even reach 2 euros per cup, especially in the central areas of the city. With the second easing of Phase 2 scheduled for yesterday, Monday 18 May, increases were also reported in hairdressing salons. Codacons president Carlo Rienzi told of his concerns about “Il Corriere”: “We hope these are isolated situations and that the Milan exhibitors do not decide en masse to touch up the price lists to make up for minors earnings and costs of sanitizing the premises “ , the President is hoped for.

As anticipated, however, this is a clearly legible situation also in other cities of the boot. In Vicenza, the owners of about fifty bars joined forces and agreed to establish the cost of a cup of coffee at 1.30 euros: cappuccino, however, rose to 1.80 euros. Florence and Rome are no different: here the cost of a coffee, without table service, it is € 1.70 in the Tuscan capital and € 1.50 in the capital. Capital in which, as for Milan, there are also increases among hairdressers.

Widespread throughout the country, and this is probably the data that alarms the most consumers, are the increases in the food sector: + 2.8% in April the average increase in Italian cities. The worst statistics come from Caltanissetta (+ 5.7%), then Trieste (+ 5.3%) and Palermo (+ 4.8%) arrive. Siena, on the other hand, is the city with the least significant increases, strong by + 0.6%.