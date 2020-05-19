<

A 30-year-old was killed when his vehicle crashed into a camel on the Negev road

Photo: MDA, Editing: Nir Chen

(In the video: a 6-year-old boy was seriously injured in a car accident in Jerusalem, May 11)

A 30-year-old man was killed this evening (Tuesday) after a car crashed into a camel on Highway 222 in the Negev, between the Tze’el and Haram communities. MDA paramedics and paramedics located the man inside the vehicle, with no signs of life, and determined his death at the scene. Following the accident, Eran Doron, head of the Ramat Negev regional council, said: “This evening, unfortunately, we received a painful reminder that the problem of camels and farm animals roaming the southern roads has not yet passed away, and is a constant threat to residents of the Negev and its passengers.” He added that “because of this, we have worked to pass legislation to camels with a subcutaneous chip and to intensify punishment. These accidents are not cut from the sky.” “With increased enforcement, road lighting and better infrastructure, the next accident can be prevented,” the council head added. He explained that today a serious accident took place with a camel that was taken by Haim, near where a similar accident was killed by David Cohen, a resident of Kfar Haramim. “I trust the Israeli police and the judicial system to find the camel owners and bring them to justice and participate in family grief,” he said.

At the same time, a vehicle collided on a page on Highway 4 near the Roa junction. The driver of the vehicle, 70, was severely injured. MDA teams provided her with medical treatment and evacuated her to a 70-year-old woman with moderate head and abdominal injuries. In the afternoon, a 30-year-old man was seriously injured after he collided with his vehicle at a guardrail on Herzl Street in Rishon Lezion and was hit in the head. MDA teams provided him with medical treatment at the scene, and referred him to the city’s Assaf doctor’s hospital. According to figures from the Green Light Association, 376 people have been injured in road accidents involving animals in the past decade, 13 of them killed and 59 people seriously injured. The data shows that in 2019, 22 people were injured in road accidents involving an animal and one person was killed. More in Walla! NEWS More in Walla! NEWS Stars in the background report on Iran’s cyber attack: “Hit the enemy with a variety of tools” To the full article