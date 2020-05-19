A 30-year-old was killed when his vehicle crashed into a camel on the Negev road

(In the video: a 6-year-old boy was seriously injured in a car accident in Jerusalem, May 11) A 30-year-old man was killed this evening (Tuesday) after a car crashed into a camel on Highway 222 in the Negev, between the Tze’el and Haram communities. MDA paramedics and paramedics located the man inside the vehicle, with no signs of life, and determined his death at the scene.
Following the accident, Eran Doron, head of the Ramat Negev regional council, said: “This evening, unfortunately, we received a painful reminder that the problem of camels and farm animals roaming the southern roads has not yet passed away, and is a constant threat to residents of the Negev and its passengers.” He added that “because of this, we have worked to pass legislation to camels with a subcutaneous chip and to intensify punishment. These accidents are not cut from the sky.”
“With increased enforcement, road lighting and better infrastructure, the next accident can be prevented,” the council head added. He explained that today a serious accident took place with a camel that was taken by Haim, near where a similar accident was killed by David Cohen, a resident of Kfar Haramim. “I trust the Israeli police and the judicial system to find the camel owners and bring them to justice and participate in family grief,” he said.
At the same time, a vehicle collided on a page on Highway 4 near the Roa junction. The driver of the vehicle, 70, was severely injured. MDA teams provided her with medical treatment and evacuated her to a 70-year-old woman with moderate head and abdominal injuries.
In the afternoon, a 30-year-old man was seriously injured after he collided with his vehicle at a guardrail on Herzl Street in Rishon Lezion and was hit in the head. MDA teams provided him with medical treatment at the scene, and referred him to the city’s Assaf doctor’s hospital.
According to figures from the Green Light Association, 376 people have been injured in road accidents involving animals in the past decade, 13 of them killed and 59 people seriously injured. The data shows that in 2019, 22 people were injured in road accidents involving an animal and one person was killed.
Erez Kita, CEO of Green Light Association: “Road accidents with animals have taken the lives of many and every year dozens of people are injured in these types of accidents. It is known that on the southern roads there is a problem of camel inventions in the vicinity of the road and many people have paid in their lives in recent years but nothing has been done to eradicate the phenomenon. ”
He added, “It’s easiest to blame the human cause, but a high-speed, hundreds-pound camel-breaker driver has no real chance of surviving. It’s time to locate the camel owners and drive hard against them to send a clear and clear message that they will carry the consequences their”.