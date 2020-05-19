Coronavirus Bulletin May 19 Ravenna, three other people infected – Chronicle

Ravenna, 19 May 2020 – According to the now usual swinging trend of the, after a day of ‘break’, the Emilia Romagna Region reported today – Tuesday 19 May(of which one patient resident outside the province), but no new deaths for the province of Ravenna. It’s about. They are all in home isolation. Two have had contact with certain cases and one has been identified in the context of return to work screening.

They then occurred 17 complete healings and one clinical healing (the patient will have to undergo negativeization swabs). For a longer term, it is added that as of May 18, fully healed people amounted to 658 (77 of which in the last week), while there were 164 patients still in the disease (active cases) (24 less than on Monday 11 May); of these patients 77 are hospitalized and 87 in home isolation, of the latter 46 are asymptomatic and 41 show symptoms compatible with this regimen. Finally, about 170 people remain in quarantine and active surveillance as close contacts with positive cases or who have returned to Italy from abroad.









The overall diagnosed cases since the beginning of contagion in the Ravenna area they are therefore 1,015, with the following territorial distribution: 54 residents outside the province of Ravenna, 450 Ravenna, 131 Faenza, 77 Cervia, 68 Lugo, 62 Russi, 29 Alfonsine, 37 Bagnacavallo, 22 Castelbolognese, 8 Conselice, 11 Massa Lombarda, 3 Sant ‘Agata sul Santerno, 16 Cotignola, 8 Riolo Terme, 21 Fusignano, 6 Solarolo, 11 Brisighella, 2 Casola Valsenio and 1 Bagnara.