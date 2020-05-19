The synagogues will open in the morning

The Interior and Religious Ministries exerted pressure to open the synagogues as early as Wednesday – and this evening it was decided to reopen it this morning, a decision that requires government approval. The decision was made after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s consultation with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, the head of the NSC and other parties.

The decision is stricter than the outline proposed earlier this week,

And it states that there are only up to fifty regular worshipers, within two meters of each other, in permanent places. Synagogues where there are many quarters a day will not be able to return to full activity, and quarters will be held outside while keeping a distance of two meters between worshiper and worshiper.

The “purple character” for the synagogues

Also, the worshipers will be required to wear masks throughout the duration of the prayer. According to the outline proposed earlier this week, errands and religious objects will be brought from the house, and should not be transferred among the worshipers. Access to public sacred objects (such as Torah scrolls) would be “to a limited number of worshipers (priority for office holders).” The regulations require hiding public sacred objects, such as errands, so as not to allow access to them, and “there is no sacred religious weapon.”

In every synagogue and prayer house, “Gabay Corona” will be appointed, whose job will be to enforce the guidelines and to liaise with the various authorities. The Commissioner will sign the compliance form with the terms and instructions.

The instructions require “a thorough cleaning of the chapel, including handrails and handles and Friday places where increased touches of water and soap or any sanitizer approved by the Ministry of Health”, as well as soap and paper towels (not cloth towel). Bottles of alcohol will be placed next to the hands-taking positions. Also, windows should be kept open.

Prayers will be required to wash their hands with soap and water before entering the prayer hall, as well as masking pens throughout the prayer time, and of course avoid contact. The risk group recommendations here, too, are to avoid as much as possible.

This postponed the position of the Health Ministry, where they expressed opposition and asked to postpone the opening until next week, after testifying to Peter, for fear that the opening of the synagogues would also rally in mosques for the holiday.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri and representatives of the religious sector demanded the opening of the synagogues as soon as possible, and rejected the Ministry of Health’s claim, mentioning that during the Passover, the sector was killed

The Arabs when the entire Jewish public was closed, and now the synagogues should be opened and the mosques opened until after the holiday next week.

In recent days, protest voices calling for the opening of synagogues by worshipers across the country have increased, after the school was approved in full format – and business opened. As you may recall, at the beginning of the Corona crisis, the synagogues were marked as the main focus for the infection.

Early today, Chief Rabbi David Lowe issued a call for the prime minister to expedite the opening of synagogues. After the inauguration was approved, the Chief Rabbi thanked “the Prime Minister, the Minister of Health, the Minister of the Interior and the Chief of Staff who have responsibly decided to open the synagogues, strictly adhering to the remoteness guidelines, in order to prevent a recurrence of the Corona virus.” He added, calling on the general public “to pay close attention to the synagogue more closely, and to follow the guidelines very carefully to prevent a situation where the synagogues will again be forced to close.”

The synagogues have been closed by emergency order since March 26,

On the ground, however, many in the religious sector have actually implemented the directive even earlier, after local authorities and senior rabbis ordered their communities to pray at home.

At the time, the Chief Rabbinate was criticized, claiming that they had not called in time for the synagogues to close. An argument then broke out between rabbis and rulers (including the Chief Rabbinate)

Who insisted on continuing the prayers in the public (in groups of up to ten people and two meters apart), and their colleagues who stated that this should be avoided for fear of the spread of the disease

Despite the strictness, and even demonstrated a personal example and prayed for them individually. The day before the synagogues were closed, official data was published, saying that the synagogues were the most significant point of contagion.