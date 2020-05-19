History at Ben Gurion Airport | For the first time in Israel a plane arrived from Abu Dhabi – News in Israel

An Ithihad Airways plane landed for the first time ever in Israel tonight (Tuesday), following a direct flight from Abu Dhabi.

It is a cargo plane containing medical and humanitarian equipment to deal with the Corona epidemic sent by the UAE to the Palestinian Authority and the Gaza Strip, in coordination with Israel.

This is a shipment that was brought in with the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem, which took care of approving the landing of the extraordinary flight in Israel.

It is worth noting that this is not the first case of a plane landing in the UAE in Israel. Private aircraft from Abu Dhabi have already landed at Ben Gurion Airport in the past, but usually such events have been kept low profile.

This may indicate a future change in relation to the air routes in which Israeli aircraft are allowed to fly. Today, flights departing from Israel are not permitted to cross the Abu Dhabi sky in particular and the United Arab Emirates in general.

