- Bonafede, Minister of Inca: “Motion of no confidence will be rejected by a large majority Il Fatto Quotidiano
- Mistrust in Bonafede, the vote in the Senate on Wednesday morning. Delrio warns: “If it passes it is a crisis” the Republic
- Crimi, mistrust in Bonafede is in government – Ultima Ora ANSA Agency
- Bonafede, the Renzians threaten to vote on mistrust. Delrio warns: “If it passes it opens a crisis of … Il Fatto Quotidiano
- Casini: “At this moment the government crisis cannot be opened” Adnkronos
- View full coverage on Google News
Source link
https://www.ilfattoquotidiano.it/2020/05/19/bonafede-ministro-dinca-mozione-di-sfiducia-sara-respinta-a-larga-maggioranza-in-aula-non-si-sara-alcun-problema/5807127/