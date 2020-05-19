Royce will miss Bayern, doubting he will return this season

According to the country’s top media outlets, Royce will certainly miss the classic against Bayern Munich next Tuesday, and may not be back at all this season. Royce was injured in the leg during the Cup game against Werder Berman somewhere in February and has been experiencing difficulties in the recovery process since. He is currently practicing individually only.
As is well known, this is not the first time or the second time Marco Royce has suffered a troublesome injury, and he even had to miss the World Cup Games in 2014 (a tournament the German team won) following an injury. This season, he has participated in 26 Borussia Dortmund matches across all frames and recorded 12 goals and seven cookouts.
As mentioned, next Tuesday, Dortmund will meet Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga game this season, but even before that – on Saturday – they expect an away game not just against Wolfsburg VI. Lucian Fabra’s group ranks second in the standings and is four points away from the Bavarian Empire.
Marco Reus will miss next week’s game against Bayern and could be out for the rest of the season with adductor and foot problems [Bild] pic.twitter.com/5pq8C60NYi
https://www.mako.co.il/Sports-football-world/leagues-q2_2020/Article-d3b8326bbdd2271027.htm