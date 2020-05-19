Despite a two-month stint without football, Borussia Dortmund returned from the “Corona Carcass” in great form, as she slotted 0: 4 to Schalke in the Rohr Rope Derby. Whoever did not return with the team is its original captain, Marco Royce, and according to a report in the German “Child”, it is unclear when he will be available to Lucian Fabra again.

According to the country’s top media outlets, Royce will certainly miss the classic against Bayern Munich next Tuesday, and may not be back at all this season. Royce was injured in the leg during the Cup game against Werder Berman somewhere in February and has been experiencing difficulties in the recovery process since. He is currently practicing individually only.



As is well known, this is not the first time or the second time Marco Royce has suffered a troublesome injury, and he even had to miss the World Cup Games in 2014 (a tournament the German team won) following an injury. This season, he has participated in 26 Borussia Dortmund matches across all frames and recorded 12 goals and seven cookouts.

As mentioned, next Tuesday, Dortmund will meet Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga game this season, but even before that – on Saturday – they expect an away game not just against Wolfsburg VI. Lucian Fabra’s group ranks second in the standings and is four points away from the Bavarian Empire.