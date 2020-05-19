The Great Masks Experiment: The Best Corona Protection

The bandana mask | Photo:

N12



The N95 mask | Photo:

N12



Surgical Oral Mask | Photo:

N12



Surgical Oral Mask

In the next experiment, we looked at how much our masks really prevent infected rock shrapnel from spreading in the air. Using the coughing doll, we compared the different masks. Each time we pressed the blower and the doll took out phosphorous water drops of intensity less than or equal to the intensity of a person’s cough. The state-of-the-art technology and simulation center of Ichilov Hospital volunteered to help with the experiment. First, with the help of the experimental man, Aryeh Cohen, we adjusted the intensity of the test doll’s cough to the average person’s cough. We tested the spray distance – 138 cm.

The Surgical Oral Mask is perhaps the most common mask we see on the street. Although it is the simplest mask, it absorbs saliva very efficiently. On the floor we did not recognize any color marks. You can see that by using the mask, all the spray drops from the mouth of the doll are completely blocked.

The bandana

The outgoing CEO of the Ministry of Health believes that the bandana is no better than the other masks – so we checked. Like the surgical mask, the bandana also managed to protect the environment from infected particles.

The N95 mask

We moved on to the more expensive and expensive model, the N95 – perhaps the super brand of the Corona era. This particular mask has a valve on its front – it’s a one-way valve that filters the air coming in, but allows free flow of air to come out, making it more comfortable for those who use this mask to breathe with it. The measurement showed that the shrapnel reached just over a meter and landed on the side of the experimental doll. The N95 with no valve is likely to do a good job as well.

The conclusion