“The optimism about Covid-19 is the result of science, enough of the false information”

Senigallia 05/19/2020

– The Senigallian virologist prof. Guido Silvestri, a professor at Emory University in Atlanta and one of the world’s leading experts on HIV and vaccines, has been optimistic for weeks about the “future” of Covid-19. An optimism that starts from scientific bases and precisely for this reason Silvestri criticizes those who, in the general media chaos, continue to speak out of turn. “It’s okay to be skeptical about the claim (made on the basis of clinical-laboratory observations) that COVID-19 is becoming milder. And it’s okay to discuss the interpretations of the phenomenon: attenuation of the virus (currently only suspected and difficult to prove in a short time), infections from a minor infectious load (seasonality? social distancing?), better management, or other – says Professor Silvestri- I say only, as an old doctor, who makes a little smile to see so much safety from people who in his life he has never seen a COVID-19 patient, nor has he ever spent a day in a clinical laboratory “.

“On May 18th, the lowest number of COVID-19 deaths in the world for six weeks, and less than 100 deaths in Italy (it did not happen since March 9th). The number of ICU admissions, total hospitalizations also decreased, and “active” cases (66,553, 61% of the peak). Meanwhile, positive news on the vaccine, immunity and convalescent plasma front, in which the interim analysis of the US trial with 5,000 patients confirmed the security of the treatment. The more the good news I can’t say. Virus, you provoked us, and we’ll destroy you … “.

“When I talk about OPTIMISM that comes from KNOWLEDGE, sometimes I also refer to very encouraging news that I can’t discuss because I get a preview of it from the authors of the studies (see the recent wonderful article Grifoni et al., Cell 2020), or because I serve as a reviewer for newspapers such as Science, Nature or Cell. So if I say that there is big stuff coming up on a certain topic, maybe believe me a little also on trust, instead of listening to social characters that at most , in their lives, have served as a reviewer for the International Journal of Pugnettology. “..

“Today I am a bit controversial, but be patient, we are almost at the end. Seriously, it has been really heavy in this period to have to spend an enormous amount of time and energy to correct or deny an avalanche of absurd news or invented or completely upset about this virus and the pandemic. All by politicians, part of the media, and a masnada of parasol experts wallowing on the social sprogengoli tree frogs. All always in the name of creating panic and agitation We really hope that all this garbage will disappear soon, along with the virus. “