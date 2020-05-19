CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu visited Anıtkabir!

Republican People’s Party Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu visited Anıtkabir on the 19th of May, Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, and left a carnation in Atatürk’s mausoleum.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was accompanied by CHP Deputy Chairman Veli Ağbaba, CHP Deputy Chairman Tuncay Özkan, CHP Deputy Chairman Seyit Torun, CHP Bartın Deputy Aysu Bankoğlu and many parties.

Social distance rules were followed during the visit. Participating parties also wore protective masks.

RELATED NEWS Dundar: ‘Efforts to make Ataturk with Vahdettin and Damat Ferit are futile’

RELATED NEWS At 19:19 on May 19, millions went up to the balconies!