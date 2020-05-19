CHP leader Kılıçdaroğlu visited Anıtkabir!

Republican People’s Party Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu visited Anıtkabir on the 19th of May, Commemoration of Atatürk, Youth and Sports Day, and left a carnation in Atatürk’s mausoleum.

Photo: Spokesperson

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu was accompanied by CHP Deputy Chairman Veli Ağbaba, CHP Deputy Chairman Tuncay Özkan, CHP Deputy Chairman Seyit Torun, CHP Bartın Deputy Aysu Bankoğlu and many parties.

Photo: Spokesperson

Social distance rules were followed during the visit. Participating parties also wore protective masks.

