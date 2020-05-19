Abu Mazen in preparation for annexation: We will cancel all agreements

Abu Mazen (Photo: Reuters)

Palestinian Authority Chairman Abu Mazen announced Tuesday his intention to withdraw from all agreements with Israel and the United States, including the security agreements, ahead of the apparent annexation in Judea and Samaria. At the end of the Palestinian leadership meeting convened in Ramallah and discussed in the annex, And the state of Palestine today has concluded all agreements with the Israeli and US governments and all related obligations, including security agreements. ”

“The Israeli Occupation Authority must now carry all its obligations as an occupying power of Palestinian lands. It must bear all the consequences, and the international humanitarian law and the Geneva Convention also impose on the Occupying Authority the responsibility of caring for residents under occupation. We place the full responsibility on the US administration. Of the Palestinian people, and consider it a key partner in Israel’s actions and decisions against the rights of the Palestinian people. We congratulate all the American officials who condemn these measures, “the Palestinian leadership said.

At the end of the meeting, it said: “We are against those who oppose us, we are not against all Americans. We emphasize our commitment to resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the basis of a two-state solution and to negotiating diverse international sponsorship – not the United States alone. We will not only accept the US, we agreed to hold an international conference in Moscow.

“We will complete the signing of the arts and join the international organizations. We renew our commitment to international legitimacy and Arab decisions. We will also emphasize our commitment to the fight against global terrorism. We are against global terrorism, no matter its nature.”

The Palestinian leadership ended the statement calling for world countries: “We call on world countries who refused the century deal and Israeli-American policy, who will not only censure and take steps on the ground and impose sanctions on Israel if it carries out its schemes. It is illegal, it is criminal and must be punished.”

Last weekend, King Abdullah of Jordan warned Israel against annexing territories in Judea and Samaria – saying that if it happens in July, “it will lead to a major clash with the kingdom.”

In an interview with German Der Spiegel, Abdullah said: “I do not want to threaten or create an atmosphere of fear or a charged atmosphere, but we are exploring all possibilities and agree with many countries in Europe and the world that determine that law and power cannot be applied in the Middle East.”

Warn of a collision. King Abdullah (Photo: Reuters)

He said, “Leaders who support a one-state solution for two nations do not understand its implications. What if the PA collapses? There will be more chaos and more radicalization in the region.” The comments from the interview were also posted in this language on the official website of the Jordanian royal house.

Earlier this evening, France’s Foreign Ministry also warned,

In a statement issued on the inauguration of the Netanyahu-Gantz government, that any annexation of parts of the West Bank or of the whole

It will have implications for EU-Israel relations. “Such a decision would be in violation of international law and would seriously undermine the two-state solution. France is ready to accompany any effort to resume negotiations between the parties,” the French Foreign Ministry said.