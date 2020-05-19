New fatal epidemic has appeared! Rapidly spreading …

The virus, which was first detected in the state of New Mexico in the southwest of the country at the beginning of March, has started to spread in the states of Texas, Arizona, Colorado and California, the US Department of Agriculture said.

In the statement, it was noted that RHDV2 has no affiliation with Kovid-19, does not infect humans or other animals, only affects rabbit species.

The authorities pointed out that the highly contagious virus that caused sudden death in rabbits was first seen in North America, and that it would seriously affect the wild rabbit species and associated wildlife in the country.

It is thought that the RHDV epidemic was first seen in China in 1984, and it is thought that it may have passed through the rabbits imported from Europe to this country.

A SHOCKING CORONA VIRUS RESEARCH

New developments in corona virus, which affect the world, continue to come … Experts are working hard to find out how the virus originated.

It has been reported that one of the experts of the Wuhan Virology Institute, Shi Zhengli, has detected about 1,500 coronavirus species in bat organisms.

According to the report from Sputnik’s The Big Picture Science podcast sharing, Shi Zhengli from the Wuhan Virology Institute detected about 1,500 coronavirus species, some of which may lead to a new pandemic in the future.

15 THOUSAND SAMPLES ANALYSIS

According to the report, laboratory workers captured bats and collected their biological data. Approximately 15 thousand specimens taken from saliva, blood and feces of captured bats were analyzed.

During the research, scientists found ‘a world’ coronavirus in 10 percent of the samples, then viruses were frozen to be kept at the institute.

RESEARCHES FOR RISK OF COMMUNICATION TO PEOPLE CONTINUES

“Many of these viruses will never infect humans, but some may be prone to this,” the article said.

The scientist is currently continuing to test them to clarify which of the samples are at risk of contamination to humans. ”

THE SALGIN MAY NOT START IN VUHAN

It was stated in the article that the antibodies against some coronavirus types were found in the blood of the villagers in the south of China, this indicates that the Covid-19 outbreak began to spread not from Wuhan but from the village areas located near the mountain caves in which bats lived.

Scientists have pointed out that so many viruses that have not yet revealed themselves but are prone to this are ‘time bombs’.

So far, 3 types of coronaviruses, SARS (2003), MERS-CoV (2012-2015) and Covid-19, are known to cause pandemics.