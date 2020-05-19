Revival decree, the full text in the Official Journal

President Sergio Mattarella has signed the relaunch decree which, after stamping and approval by the Council of Ministers, was published in the Official Journal on the evening of Tuesday 19 May, and enters into force immediately.

The full text that you find above consists of 266 articles. The resources mobilized are over 55 billion, and contain measures to support workers, families and businesses. The measures were taken to counter the deep economic crisis triggered also by the coronavirus emergency in Italy, which in Italy caused over 32 thousand deaths.

Among the rules of the decree there are the extension of social safety nets with another 9 weeks of layoffs, grants for small businesses, the bonus for VAT numbers, the babysitting and holiday bonuses, the stop at the first installment of the IRAP for all businesses up to 250 million in turnover, emergency income, bike and holiday bonuses, non-refundable loans and the 110 percent eco-bonus (which also applies to second homes, under certain conditions) : some, in detail, are explained in these cards.

Compared to the circulated drafts, there are some news: in particular, the funds earmarked for private schools will rise, which will be a total of 150 million, of which 65 for the refreshment of tuition fees for those who provide daycare or childcare services and 70 millions for primary and secondary schools for the lack of tuition for students up to 16 years of age.

HERE the (downloadable) text of the illustrative report accompanying the decree.