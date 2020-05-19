Facebook Shops is born, the online space for shops of all sizes

rep Business and finance The strongest Big Tech after the crisis: now they are the lords of US capitalism by BENIAMINO PAGLIARO

Mark Zuckerberg is aiming for e-commerce, much more than he has done in the past, and opens the Facebook Shops. Compete with Amazon and Alibaba, who have been offering their platform to other retailers for years, and allies with the Canadian Shopify. Owner of an online shop system, it is a company that has over one million customers in 175 countries and generated sales of $ 155 billion.

On Facebook you can choose the products you want to include in your catalog and customize the shop with a cover image and colors that refer to the brand. Any entrepreneur, regardless of the size of his team, can bring the activity on the social network for free, giving customers the opportunity to browse the entire collection, save the products they are interested in, place an order. The latter must be completed on the shop website. Only in the United States do you pay directly in the app, for now. WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct become the communication channels between customer and seller and in the future, catalog and sales will be directly on these chats.

In fact, Facebook Shops is an alternative to the giants of eCommerce, without however asking the merchants for anything. It is not a trivial matter. The same Shopify the virtual spaces makes them pay starting from 26 euros per month, plus a commission on payments. Amazon also pays both the account and the percentage of sales that can go from six to 20 percent as appropriate. For Facebook, however, the system could start to profit thanks to direct payment, which will be practicable with the “checkout” function already tested on Instagram last year. With a market, that of eCommerce, which in 2022 is expected to reach 900 billion dollars and that with the pandemic has made a clear leap forward, Facebook is starting to open a new trend to generate profits alongside advertising.

This summer, always starting from the United States, Instagram Shops will be introduced, which works like Facebook’s virtual stores. Not only. To make it even more pervasive, influencers, manufacturers such as shopkeepers, will be able to apply a tag to the videos they are about to publish so that the garment worn in the movie can be purchased. Facebook is even experimenting with a loyalty program to channel all the point systems of supermarkets and shops to the social network. One wonders how long the alliance with Shopify can last in the long run.