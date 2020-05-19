Pjanic, Sarri would prefer Jorginho. Valuation from 65 million, only Arthur with Barça

Miralem Pjanic is at the farewell step from Juventus. Because the director has not perfectly integrated into Maurizio Sarri’s plans who, as a game collector, would prefer a profile to Jorginho, who has already had both Napoli and Chelsea. Pjanic has not played the best year of his career and, even for a possible capital gain, an exchange could be useful. The deal between Marques and Matheus Pereira has already been concluded from Barcelona in January, with mutual satisfaction.

ARTHUR ONLY – In recent days the indiscretion has rebounded that would like a possible inclusion in the negotiation also of Semedo and De Sciglio, an opportunity that for now seems difficult to travel, while the Brazilian is the only player who could erode the price of Pjanic. In short, the assessments must be filed on both sides, but the current situation suggests that only an exchange between Arthur and the Bosnian can go through. Valuation 65 million euros, when a year ago there had been discussions with Real Madrid for about seventy.