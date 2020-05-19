Pjanic, Sarri would prefer Jorginho. Valuation from 65 million, only Arthur with Barça

ARTHUR ONLY – In recent days the indiscretion has rebounded that would like a possible inclusion in the negotiation also of Semedo and De Sciglio, an opportunity that for now seems difficult to travel, while the Brazilian is the only player who could erode the price of Pjanic. In short, the assessments must be filed on both sides, but the current situation suggests that only an exchange between Arthur and the Bosnian can go through. Valuation 65 million euros, when a year ago there had been discussions with Real Madrid for about seventy.
https://www.tuttomercatoweb.com/serie-a/pjanic-sarri-preferirebbe-jorginho-valutazione-da-65-milioni-solo-arthur-con-il-barca-1384822