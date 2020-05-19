The night of Kadir was realized with the importance of coronavirus in Germany

Due to the fact that the mosques in Germany are still closed except for the evening and night prayers, some mosques have realized the qadir night with their community online. Mosques in Germany will start to open for prayer 5 times from 20 May. With the night of Kadir coming to 19 May, Muslims once again experienced a bittersweet Ramadan and Kadir night. Mosque imam and preacher Fatih mosque imam and preacher Bahattin Arsoy prayed for 63 nights of Ramadan and Yasin-i sheriff and other worship during the month of Kadir.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency (DHA), Imam Arsoy stated that it is impossible not to be emotional, and that the community coming to the mosque for the night of Kadir cannot be embraced with each other. At the end of the program, the congregation dispersed to their homes following the social distance rules.