“Pamela Prati has been paid …”

not to end on the participation ofconducted by: it’s just the “to clarify how much

The public does not forgive Pamela Prati

To a large part of the viewers and audience the fact that the Rai reported the Sardinian showgirl on air after him Caltagirone scandal. Not only. Alla Prati did not forgive the hoax, non believing his emotion during the broadcast and stamping “fake “tears, fake repentance and not accepting an apology.

The supervisory commission asks for clarification

Michele Anzaldi, member of the supervisory commission that on Facebook, in fact, he asked clarifications regarding the interview. It was obvious that the Prati invited to the study Rai to talk about his book would have also dealt with the story invented boyfriend. It is precisely Anzaldi who writes:

“Rai1’s decision to recall Pamela Prati on Domenica In after the guest-scam of last year on the fake wedding turned out to be a hoax (and even paid 3 thousand euros), and even the choice to promote the new book, is inexplicable. Of all the Italian writers, was Pamela Prati really the most deserving of being promoted, so much so that she was the first guest who returned to the studio after the lockdown weeks? Was there no other book and writer worthy of being interviewed and studied in depth on one of the most popular broadcasts of the first public service network? Does Pamela Prati’s book really represent a cultural event so unmissable as to see such an important space reserved for you? ”.



Mara Venier reveals: Prati has not been paid “

Call in question, Mara Venier he wanted to put in the clear things and on Instagram to his fans he clarified:

Pamela Prati has not been paid

So no compensation for the guest to the Sunday format.

Pamela Prati apologizes: “I was plagiarized, I never betrayed you”

We are all wrong, we are human. I apologize to you, to the public – he confessed -. I was plagiarized. I apologize but I have never betrayed you. I made a lot of apprenticeship to become who I have become and I want that part of the audience that loved me to continue to love me “.

The explanations of the Prati formulated during a crying without tears will have been enough to recover the trust of your fans?