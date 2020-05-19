Reggio Calabria: accused of having illegally entered foreign citizens on board a sailing vessel, acquitted alleged smugglers

May 19, 2020 19:42

Reggio Calabria, today the discussion hearing in the abbreviated rite relating to two Ukrainian citizens

Today, at the Court of Reggio Calabria (GUP Dott. Antonino Foti), the discussion hearing was held in the abbreviated rite concerning two Ukrainian citizens (Sierikov Oleksandr and Chepurnyi Vitalii), accused of serious association crimes (art. 416 of the Italian Criminal Code) and of having illegally entered foreign citizens on board a sailing vessel. For the DDA, the two would have joined together by organizing a structure of people who, using land and naval means of transport, worked to provide illegal access of foreigners to our territory.

The sentence for the two was very heavy: 10 years of imprisonment in addition to a maxi fine.

During the discussion, the lawyers of the two defendants, Avv. Giuseppe Gentile of the Reggio Calabria forum and Salvatore Perri of the Crotone forum, succeeded in acquitting the two defendants from the serious crime of association, demonstrating their total extraneousness to the serious accusation.

The two defendants, compared to the heavy request for a 10-year prison sentence, following the acquittal for the crime referred to in art. 416 c. 1 and 6 of the criminal code they are therefore sentenced for the sole crime of promoting the illegal entry of foreign citizens to 5 months 4 years of imprisonment beyond the fine.

Lawyers announce an appeal.