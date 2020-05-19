Rust in the heat: KP lost 1: 0 to Rosh Hashanah

Not yet back from retardation? In 11 days, Kfar Saba will return to fight for her stay in the Premier League and there will be plenty of work ahead of her. Tonight (Tuesday), the new immigrant posted a disappointing 1: 0 loss to Menachem Koretzky’s Rishon Lezion in the coaching game at Levita Stadium. Daniel Teruah the replacement scored the winning goal.

Amir Turgman’s team failed to shine in front of anyone who could qualify for the Premier League at the end of the season and displayed quite alarming ability. The coach did not hide the disappointment: “We are still taking a long-term rust without football. It was not easy to play under the hot weather. And the last few days the players are under training. With that, I expect the players to do more.”



Composition: Matan Ambar, Maor Jersey, Omri Luzon, Nadav Munis, Zach Balali, Muhammad Abu Shaker, Miko Maman, Ans Dabor, Itamar Shabiro, Eden Dahan and Mohammed Bamba.

The vehicle that operates KP: Itamar Israeli; Noam Gammon, Sudic Atanda, Genia Berkman, Aviv Solomon; Gershon Coffey, Dan Azariah, Ben Reichert; Sagi Dror, Bobkar Traura and Nur Bisan.

Also in attendance: Dan Drury, Tom Shelah, Tal McLoof, Ben Hayon, Itay Shor, Adrian Rochet, Yahav Afriat and Luaga Kizito.