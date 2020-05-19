Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio 2020, there is a new anti-superbollo 250 hp engine

Orders for the 2020 edition of Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio. The news are not limited to some aesthetic retouching, but also consist of an important technological update.

The multimedia system is new, with touch screens (varying in size depending on the layout), with renewed and customizable graphics. Traffic Jam, the anti-sleep stroke for the driver, the recognition of speed limits with automatic adaptation of the pace and the function that monitors the blind angle of the drivers entered the Adas block (the driver assistance systems) mirrors. The external colors are also new, named: Competizione, Metal, Solid and Oldtimer.

As for the engines, the V6 2.9 biturbo 510 hp and 600 Nm combined with an updated eight-speed automatic transmission, to improve shift times. But to make the news the debut of the turbo 2.0 petrol of 250 HP, intermediate version between those of 200 and 280 HP combined with the 8-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive for the Giulia and Q4 integral for the Stelvio. Prices: it starts from 57,900 euros for the Giulia and from 65,200 euros for the Stelvio. The same as the versions with the more powerful 2.0, but the 250 Hp has lower running costs because it is not subject to the super-stamp, the surcharge that affects vehicles with higher power from 251 Hp. Only one horse, but it makes a difference.

Both models are proposed also in the Veloce, sporty style: specific bands, 19-inch alloy wheels, racing seats (in leather and with adjustable side panels), steering wheel (covered in leather) with shift paddles aluminum, adaptive speed regulator. The prices of the sophisticated and super sports versions are also announced quatrefoil: the green Giulia starts from 90,500 euros, the 100.500 stelvio. An increase of 4,000 euros compared to previous editions.