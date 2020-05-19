Gantz in a special interview: “Until the moment of inauguration, I did not know if the government would stand up”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not avoid trial, according to Benny Gantz, the alternate prime minister and defense minister, in an exclusive interview with Ilana Dayan, which aired this evening (Tuesday) on the “Oveda” program on Channel 12.

Did you ask him (Netanyahu) if he would do anything to escape the trial?

“I asked him if he was going to trial and he told me yes.”

And you believe him?

“You know, next week I’ll see.”

So you’re not sure you believe him?

“No. I believe him. I think he will. He has no choice. I did not come to serve Netanyahu, I came to serve the State of Israel.”

“Believe him.” Gantz with Netanyahu at the head of the government table

But on the occasion that you did what your vision and view is a service to the State of Israel, do you agree with me that you are providing service to Netanyahu? Because without you, he would not have remained prime minister.

“No. I think that the State of Israel without a government at this time is a malfunction. I prevented this malfunction. If there is anyone who has profited from this – So be it.”

Do you feel you can trust him?

“I believe this trust can be rebuilt. Let’s not be innocent, it helps him at the political level that I will serve as minister in the government and the replacement prime minister.”

For example, do you trust the independence of Amir Ohana in choosing a police chief?

‘First of all, I share the decision. It can’t happen without me. ”

Can’t appoint a commissioner without your consent?

‘There’s no way. In this section I do not wallpaper. I have positions and opinions and I am part of the process and I think it is appropriate for the Israel Police Commissioner, and soon. ”

Will you pledge not to hand over Mendelblit’s impeachment?

“There’s no reason we should. Avichai Mandelblit is the Attorney General. He is elected by the government he will quit his job while he has to finish his job. We are there to maintain enforcement institutions and promote the anchors of democracy. “

Avichai Mandelblit (Photo: Knesset Spokesmen)

If the High Court disapproves of the section that gives Netanyahu the title of alternate prime minister in a year and a half, and allows him, under that title, to evade Deri-Panhasi’s rule, would you support a ceasefire that would override the Getz decision?

“The answer is no. We will not overcome the High Court. We are there to obey the High Court and its decisions. There will be no cease-fire. “

I drove Blue and White. I was not a blue-white mastermind

In an interview, just hours after the unity government was sworn in, Gantz says: “Until there was no seven, I didn’t know if it would succeed. If they were asked yesterday at eight in the morning if it would be seven at three, four or five in the afternoon, I would say I think so. Not sure so. ”

Gantz explains why he joined the Netanyahu government after he promised not to sit in the government whose head was accused of criminal charges. “It wasn’t a principle,” he says. “This is a principled statement that was true for the time, and yet the State of Israel is in a situation that did not exist before.”

What do you mean, right now, it’s not a principle to be criticized for being a Corona.

“In the existing situation that we did not win the elections, and in the emergency situation that was, I had to choose between pursuing the agenda of” No Bibi “and promoting the agenda of the State of Israel, and I chose to advance the agenda of the State of Israel, even if at that stage. I folded a flag of ‘no bibi’ in the simple sense of the word … We didn’t have the political power to make the change we wanted … I realized that unity is a necessity. ”

In Gantz’s interview, he exaggerated the harsh criticism of his former members of the Blue and White faction, led by Yair Lapid and Moshe (Boogie) Ya’alon, who he said did not disqualify sitting in the same government with Netanyahu. “We sat for days on end, and we talked about all kinds of options in Cockpit: Netanyahu First, Netanyahu Second, under these conditions we are acceptable, under these conditions we are not acceptable.”

I mean, does the possibility of unity with Netanyahu rise?

“Of course! … One of the things we thought was important to Cockpit was not to drop options completely … At the end of the day you are impressed that the guy (Yair Lapid) is making his choices … The decision to dismantle Blue and White is Yair and Boogie’s decision. Them for their choice … I was driving Blue and White. I was not a Blue and White mastermind … In the end I have to make a decision and it will be a decision making and in that sense I am not a mastermind … I really appreciate the people who chose not to stay They can slander me until the next day … I didn’t think it could say to such a level but I won’t go there …

“Make his choices.” Yair Lapid

“I look at the process as a whole. We have a unity government that is an equitable, private government. We collectively set the agenda for the State of Israel … This is the result I see. With this result I am very complete …. I achieved quite a few years and a half. I think I may have achieved more than most people have achieved for me in a year and a half, and this makes one who does not understand politics to the best of the commentators. “Political rest, all the phrases I have already received. Still looking at the results and coming to something that people didn’t reach despite decades of work in politics … I ended up with half the power I got half the government and I don’t think my achievements are limited. ”

Addressing criticism of the establishment of the great government in the history of Israel, with 34 ministers and 16 deputy ministers, precisely during a time of economic crisis, Gantz said “the criticism is understandable.”

You can’t hurt the criticism, understand the criticism, and contain the criticism and still be signed to the most wasteful, the most pompous, the most extravagant, the most detached government in the history of the country. What does it mean to understand the criticism?

“When I understand the criticism, I’m not happy about the big government. This is the government that could have been produced at this time and that’s what we did. ”

You understand the depth of sense of people in the street who have lost their livelihoods, who have lost their world, who see you inventing jobs, splitting offices, proclaiming degrees that God knows where you invented them, arranging for bureaus and assistants and teams of advisers, and don’t understand where we are Living today?

“I understand the difficulty. We are not inventors. All the ministers, on my side at least, are the ones who have an office, obviously what he does, etc.”

You know where it stands out? Regarding the dormitories. Can you begin to explain the fact that there will be two survivor dormitories?

“There won’t be two. Stop that legend.”

Then explain that this is written in the coalition agreement.

“I live in Rosh Ha’ayin, and there are no two dormitories, and no shoes. When the prime minister leaves the situation he is in, and he will not be a minister, he will be an exchange prime minister, he will have residence or apartment arrangements, or whatever he chooses when we get to that moment. Two dorms. “

There is no blackmail, enough with this nonsense

Could someone have information that could squeeze you in? Does not anyone – not Iranians or anyone else – have information that can be squeezed by you?

“If I were blackmail – I wouldn’t go in …. everything is fine. There is nothing to do with blackmail, and I don’t let this cheap gossip affect me at all.”

Can you explain why your opponents chose this weapon?

“No. They tell stories about the Iranians, tell stories about Omar Yankelevich, tell stories about Meirav Cohen, tell stories about Mickey Haimovich. Enough of all this nonsense, what am I so talented? Where is this nonsense? Higher credit, really exaggerated “It’s a shame that people go to these places. Every time there’s such a hard moment you come back to your truth and you go back to your goals.”

It’s basically new to you, stop being loved …

“That’s right. That’s the painful part. As a chief of staff, you’re usually in a consensus. And even when I was a politician I didn’t think I had reached the point of hating. And now the hatred is lapping me on the edge. I understand the situation I am in. I’m aiming for the best, I’m doing my best, and with that, I live in peace. ”

Will you be prime minister in November 2021?

“I hope so, I think so.”

Mish Atid-Tal said in the name of Yair Lapid and Moshe (Boogie) Ya’alon: “One hundred billboards and promotional videos will not conceal Gantz’s weakness. Gantz and Gabi Ashkenazi collapsed in the moment of truth. As the voters pledged, they crept into the Netanyahu government. All attempts and excuses under the Corona crisis will not help. They partner with the bloated and wasteful government in the history of the state, 36 ministers and 16 deputy ministers, during an economic crisis. A government that has no unity and certainly no emergency. Detached headed by a prime minister accused of three serious indictments whose trial begins next week. ”