1500 different types of coronavirus have been detected in bats that may lead to new pandemics.

<h2 class="haber_ozet">While the coronavirus outbreak has not yet been brought under control, the world may face a new threat of epidemics. According to the research conducted by Shi Zhengli, one of the experts of the Wuhan Virology Institute, 1500 different types of coronavirus were detected in bats, which could lead to new pandemics.</h2> </p><div> <p>Over 323 thousand people died and 4 million 955 thousand people were killed in the world due to the new type of coronavirus epidemic that emerged in Wuhan city in China in December 2019 and affected the world in a short time. While the efforts to develop vaccines and drugs against coronavirus outbreaks that have not been brought under control yet, the world may face a new pandemic threat. According to a study in Wuhan, 1500 different types of coronavirus were detected in bats.

15 THOUSAND SAMPLES ANALYSIS

The Wuhan Virology Institute Shi Zhengli and his research team, who started their research on the claims that the coronavirus was transmitted from bats to humans, analyzed about 15 thousand samples taken from the saliva, blood and feces of the captured bats.

As a result of the analysis, Zhengli detected about 1,500 coronavirus species in bat organisms, some of which may lead to a new pandemic in the future.

RESEARCHES FOR RISK OF COMMUNICATION TO PEOPLE CONTINUES

On the other hand, Zhengli and his team continue to work to clarify which samples taken from bats pose the risk of contamination to humans.

