Avril Lavigne on tour in Italy in March 2021 – Music

Postponed for a year due to the Coronavirus tour in Europe and Italy of Canadian-born pop star Avril Lavigne, who has announced the new stages of next year. Two concerts are expected in Italy: March 12, 2021 at the Lorenzini District of Milan and March 14 at Padova Fiera.

Tickets for the new concerts are available for purchase from now on the official Ticketmaster Italia and Ticketone platforms and in all authorized points of sale. The artist was expected to perform this year on 15 and 16 March 2020 in the Lorenzini District of Milan with two sold-out dates, unfortunately canceled due to the epidemiological emergency resulting from the Covid-19 virus. Tickets previously purchased for the concerts of 15 and 16 March 2020 and for which you do not wish to request a refund will remain valid for the new date of Milan in the Lorenzini District of 12 March 2021 (they cannot be used for the date of Padua) . The deadline, however, for those who wish to request a refund on the two canceled shows will be extended to May 30, 2020.

Avril Lavigne has recently released the single “We are Warriors” whose proceeds will go to charity through the Project Hope association to fight against Covid-19 in the world (for more information: CharityStars.com/Warriors). The song is a new version of the track “Warrior” included in his latest album “Head Above Water” (BMG), released in 2019.