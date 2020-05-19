Coronavirus Lombardia, deaths and infections are on the rise. The decline in inpatients continues

Milan, 19 May 2020 – They return toin. 462 new positives have been ascertained, a marked increase compared to 175 yesterday. The figure should also be read in the light of 14,918carried out (in total 596,355): almost triple the 5,098 on Monday. Overall, since the beginning of the emergency, the infections in Lombardy are 85,481. Also rising i: 54 in the last 24 hours, more than double yesterday (when they were 24). Good news come instead from: those in intensive care fell by 8 (to 244) and 56 in the other wards (a slight increase yesterday), bringing the figure to 4,426. The healed also increased, today 167 and 36,082 overall.

“We are in a parable descending for days“commented the regional councilor for local authorities, mountains and small municipalities Massimo Sertori, intervening in the usual direct from Palazzo Lombardia to update epidemiological data. The numbers show “a definitely positive trend: we have 14,918 tampons in a day (there were 5,078 yesterday), and there are only 462 positive ones,” said the Lombard councilor, finally urging citizens to “don’t let your guard down and to comply with all safety rules “remembering the importance of individual behavior to contain the infection.









Provincial data

It is the province of Bergamo today to count the greatest number of new Coronavirus positives: 144 cases have been identified in the last 24 hours in the city with the total rising to 12,607. Follows the province of Milan which has 102 new cases (22,324 in total) of which 49 in the city (9,444). TO Brescia the new positives are 41 and a Monza Brianza 42.

Milan: 22,324 (+102) of which 9,444 (+49) in Milan city

Bergamo: 12,607 (+144)

Brescia: 14.199 (+41)

Como: 3,646 (+13)

Cremona: 6,335 (+12)

Lecco: 2,687 (+39)

Lodi: 3,369 (+16)

Mantua: 3,294 (+3)

Monza and Brianza: 5,338 (+42)

Pavia: 5,047 (+25)

Sondrio: 1,378 (+9)

Varese: 3,401 (+9)

“Growth shouldn’t scare”

“We must not be frightened” for the numbers, today on the rise, of the infections and deaths from Covid-19 in Italy. Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist of the University of Milan, explained: “We observe a lslight worsening on Milan and Bergamo however, in the face of many swabs made compared to yesterday “. Lombardy today reported 14,918 against 5,078 yesterday, and nationally it went from 3,041,366 to 3,104,524 swabs, with an increase in the tested from 1,959,373 to 1,999,599. “The data of the tampons is fundamental – he added – It is very important to look at how many are made of it, because it means having the ability to find as many cases as possible “. deaths, “the given is not indicative: concerns patients who came from a long lasting disease, still linked to the initial phase of the epidemic. 3-4 weeks sick people, “pointed out the virologist.









Zero infection in mid-August

To get to zero contagion it will still take time and, according to the estimates of the Health Observatory in the Regions, the Lombardy will be the last to get there, the August 13. A prediction that, among other things, still “does not take into account what will happen with the reopenings foreseen by the last decree of the Prime Minister”, as explained by Professor Walter Ricciardi, coordinator of the Observatory.

reopenings

In the meantime yesterday Lombardy has moved again, with the reopening of a large part of commercial activities, from shops to hairdressers. In Milan the reboot it was quite consistent, with the exception of restaurants, however there were no assembly problems (90 people fined for gathering out of 7,200 subsidiaries). Situation under control also on trains and means of local public transport. More prudence in the province of Bergamo, the area most affected by the epidemic, where the consequences of Covid they will be more difficult to dispose of, even on a psychological level.









According to Confcommercio data, although with differences, even marked ones, linked to the peculiarities of the territories and the sectors to which they belong, the overall percentage of exercises who decided to reopen is around 70-80%. Higher numbers in the clothing sector, where the openings exceed the 90%, while it is there Restaurants to take a more cautious attitude: in this case openings of bars and restaurants vary between 50 and 70%but with an increasing trend.

Fontana: good first day of reopening

The governor Attilio Fontana, who spoke this morning in Centocittà on Rai Radio 1, spoke of positive balance of the first day of reopening, “in the sense that what were the essential services that we had to guarantee worked well, public transport did not create excessive masses of people, there was no problem in transporting workers. So I would say well, especially because citizens have continued to comply with those lockdown rules that have been revived in part “. “These are the moments when people have to understand that thereenthusiasm cannot prevail over reason, because certain behaviors are dangerous for us and for others “, added Fontana, speaking of the outburst from the mayor of Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, after seeing photos of the crowded streets in Città Alta, last Sunday.









Displacements between regions

Some mayors of the Cremonese they wrote a letter to Governor Attilio Fontana asking him to allow movement between Neighboring municipalities but belonging to two different regions, as some countries are divided by the Po between the provine of Cremona and Piacenza. An order of this type was adopted by the Emila Romagna Region.

Hyperimmune plasma, Rsa experimentation

There cure with hyperimmune plasma for the elderly of the RSA. And the experimentation on 100 patients that will startMantua Poma hospital, thanks to a collaboration with the rest homes in the area. The elderly will have plasma infusion in day hospital and then be brought back to the residences. The main goal is evaluate the safety and efficacy of therapy, reducing the spread of the virus

Award holiday for doctors and nurses

Lens Madonie park decided to pay homage tonurses and doctors of the Spedali Civili of Brescia he was born in Fatebenefratelli Sacco of Milan with a free week holiday in a hotel in Cefalù. “A heartfelt and dutiful thanks to all those who with a spirit of self-sacrifice have been engaged for so long, in the various intensive care units, to treat and save people affected by Covid 19”, commented Salvatore Caltagirone, extraordinary commissioner of the park authority.







