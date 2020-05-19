Closing the bars in Israel has shrunk the profitability of tempo in the alcohol sector

Against the backdrop of the Corona crisis, which broke out a few months ago and severely hit almost every activity in the economy, businesses operating in the food and beverage sector have been relatively robust in recent times, thanks to increased public consumption of food chains. However, the financial statements of the liquor maker Tempo for the first quarter of 2020 prove that it is also not immune to the crisis, and its alcoholic beverage operations are significantly affected by it.

At the same time, Tempo posted a handsome quarter-on-quarter improvement in other areas of production and marketing of soft drinks and wine – reinforcing reports of growing consumption in supermarkets. Bottom line, given the impact of the crisis activity, Tempo’s net profit plummeted by nearly 50% in the quarter, amounting to slightly more than NIS 5 million. Tempo’s alcohol sector sales eroded quarterly by 4% to NIS 118 million (35% of the company’s revenues), and operating profit dropped 34% to NIS 11 million (about 30% of total profit).

Tempo gains

Tempo, which is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange through bonds, is jointly controlled by chairman and CEO Jacques Barr and Dutch beer company Heineken. As a manufacturer, importer and beverage marketer, Tempo operates in three areas: alcoholic beverages, soft drinks and wine. As mentioned, the first of the three areas is that the company caused most of the impact on the quarter’s results, with its financial results expected to be affected later this year as well.

“Exposed to increased collection risks”

The alcohol activity sector suffered the main blow from the Corona crisis, following the recent closure of recreation and recreation places, where the bulk of alcohol consumption was high. In light of the situation, in a quarterly summary, Tempo had to make a general provision for doubtful debts for its customer debt from this market segment – which raised the company’s general and administrative expenses and led to its operating profit erosion, while reducing financing expenses only helped reduce the damage on the bottom line.

Tempo explains that the implementation of government directives to close businesses operating in the cultural and leisure sectors, including restaurants, event halls, cafes, bars and clubs, “has a negative impact on the group’s operations, especially in the cold market customer channel.” According to Tempo, “the company is exposed to increased collection risks for stopping cold market customers,” providing “extensive credit” to support those customers whose operations were frozen.

Tempo notes that at this stage, “there are accounts that are not paid by customers” and the company cannot “assess the extent of the phenomenon and the impact of the spread of the Corona virus on the volume of its debts provided.” The provision that Tempo recorded in the quarterly reports was made in accordance with its estimates as of the current date.

Looking ahead, the damage in Tempo’s financial statements is not expected to total in the first quarter alone, with expectations of a 30% contraction in total sales in the second quarter, compared to the corresponding quarter in 2019, and subsequently a decline in profitability.

The company has brought out 300 employees to the USSR

As Tempo notes in its reports, the days of its alcoholic beverage sales are characterized by high operating profitability relative to the rest of its activities, in part due to the “strength of its beer brands” and the fact that it produces the same beers in self-production. At the top of Tempo’s alcohol sales are the Goldstar and Heineken beers, along with several other brands, as well as various bottled alcoholic beverages, including vodka (Absolut, Beluga, Van Gogh), whiskey (Shivas, Jameson, and more), Rum, Jean, and Cardi. Brizer and more.

Tempo, according to data released in its March 2019 annual reports at the end of March, has “the largest market share in alcoholic beverages in Israel,” and is considered the leading producer of beer products – the most consumed alcohol product in Israel, according to data that Tempo presents. The company’s market share in alcohol sales last year was more than 31%, and the market share in the beer category approached 44%.

Tempo’s main competitor in the category is the Central Beverage Company (Coca-Cola Israel), the manufacturer and marketer of Carlsberg, Toborg and Stella Artois and importer of several other beer brands.

Alongside the alcohol, Tempo has two other segments of activity, which enjoyed a positive quarter. Its major activity segment (in terms of sales) is made up of soft drinks, including Pepsi, Saban Up, Nesher Beer, Jump, Soda, some mineral water brands, Nesty and more. The company also operates in the wine sector through the Barkan wine manufacturer and marketer, whose rat, located in Rat, offers two main brands – Barkan and Staff.

In the quarter, Tempo soft drink sales rose 5% to NIS 156 million, and operating profit grew 37% to NIS 12 million, while Barkan Wine sales rose 3% to NIS 59 million and operating profit Of these, they jumped 45% to NIS 14 million.

With the contradictory effects of activity, Tempo’s first quarter revenue increased by about 1% to NIS 333 million, and gross profit improved by about 4% to NIS 121 million, while improving its sales rate – which, as mentioned, did not help in its operating line and profit margins. Clean.

In an attempt to cope with the changing market situation, Tempo has taken several steps, including taking about 300 of its employees (out of about 1,300) on unpaid leave (ILA), moving most of its employees to a four-day work week and reducing their salaries. Tempo has about NIS 16 million for its five record highs, led by Chairman and CEO Bar, who received a salary of NIS 5.6 million.

In recent days, Tempo has completed the expansion of its C series of bonds by about NIS 50 million – so the company currently has two series of bonds totaling NIS 300 million, which are trading at 1% -2% yields.