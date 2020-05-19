Spadafora: on the 28th it is decided on the restart of football – Sport

“I have just called a meeting for May 28 with the president of the FIGC, Gravina, and with that of the Lega, Del Pino: for that day we will be able to decide if and when to restart the football championship”: announced on Sports Minister, Vincenzo Spadafora, on TGsport Rai2. “We want to start again, to finish,” added Spadafora (ANSA).

“The Scientific Technical Committee has approved the FIGC protocol for the resumption of team training for football clubs.” This was stated by the Minister for Youth Policies and Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, host of Tg Sport on Rai 2, specifying that among the variations there is that of withdrawals, which are no longer necessary.

“Italy is starting again, and it is right that football should start again”: the Minister of Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, told TgSport Rai2, announcing the definitive ok to the resumption of collective training of football teams and a meeting for the May 28 to fix the restart date of the Serie A. “It would have been easier to do like France, and to say that the championship was over – added Spadafora – I was painted as the enemy of football, at the beginning he gave me annoyance, now it makes me smile. ”

“From tonight on the ministry website there will be guidelines for the safe resumption of activities in gyms and sports centers, the basic sport”. This was stated by the Minister of Sport, Vincenzo Spadafora, host of Tg Sport on Rai 2. The CTS has in fact fired the text with the indications, largely anticipated by ANSA on May 10 last year, which must be followed in order to protect the health of those who practice sports and operators.