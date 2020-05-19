Covid’s escape from Italy | The HuffPost

The protest mounts because he sniffs the movements of the upper floors in advance. Because workers experience the moods of the factory day after day. Even if the social distancing has kept them and keeps them away, in part or totally, from the workplace. They are the recipients of decisions that herald the big move. Genoa, Novi Ligure, Taranto: the plants of the former Ilva, in the hands of Mittal, are in turmoil. On Monday, in the Ligurian capital, the first demonstration in the square, complete with a procession, of phase 2. On Friday, it will be the turn of the Taranto prefecture to find the protest under the windows. What is maturing in these hours on the upper floors is the idea of ​​the Franco-Indians to give up the Apulian plant. And ThyssenKrupp announces that it wants to get rid of the Terni steelworks. Here is yet another account that Covid presents to the government: the industrial dismantling of the country.

Ex Ilva, Mittal wants to give up Taranto (and without paying the penalty). So the virus tears up the March deal

The truce signed between the government and the steel giant is hanging by a thread on March 4, after five months of negotiations, blackmail, threats, written, canceled and rewritten industrial plans, but also courtrooms, postponements and promises of commitments He disregarded. That agreement, put black on white in a document of agreement, put an end to civil cases between the parties, changed the perimeter of Mittal’s commitments, designed the green renovation of the factory also through an involvement of the State, but left open the hottest issue. That of occupation. Because the Franco-Indians asked for five thousand redundancies and the government replied no. And then all postponed to May 31, as well as a whole series of other conditions to be specified, in fact to be defined.

Then came Covid, the layoff which set itself as the new factory protocol to avoid the risk of contagion. The last cash tranche, in Taranto as in the other Italian plants, last Thursday. Late in the evening. Many workers found that they were unable to return to the factory the following day when the badge on the turnstiles stopped working. Off. Redundancy fund for a thousand employees, which added to those already in existence, brings the account to about five thousand. As many as the redundancies that Mittal has been asking for for months. The government finds itself displaced. Economic Development Minister Stefano Patuanelli makes an appointment with the company and unions for Thursday. According to the March agreement, there will be just ten days to close the redundancy issue that has not been resolved in five months of negotiations. And all this net of Mittal’s will, who after the Covid crisis believes that leaving Taranto is inevitable. According to what he learns HuffPost from top-notch industrial sources, the March deal for factory owners is in fact waste paper. Including the 500 million penalty that the agreement provides for giving up the plant by December.

The absence of industrial planning

The March deal remained on paper. Since then, little or nothing has moved. Neither the government has managed to bring Mittal into an operating mode, nor have the Franco-Indians started the new course, net of some intervention on the environmental front. Yet within that agreement there is the new industrial plan until 2025, the entry into the capital of public and private investors, the production of 8 million tons of steel per year, the remaking of the blast furnace 5, the construction of an electric oven, the use of iron pre-reduced and new technologies with low environmental impact, a 30% reduction in the use of coal.

But, as was said, there is the deadline of May 31 to find an agreement with the unions to use the extraordinary layoff so as to keep the number of employees, at the end of the plan, to a maximum of 10,700 employees. Extraordinary layoff, a formula not to mention structural redundancies, but the substance is the same because if the output is not structural like the redundancy, the point is always the same, that is, if and when the worker will be sent back to the factory . Unions never liked that point left open. And today Rocco Palombella, Uilm metalworkers general secretary, says to HuffPost: “After months of silence and a secret agreement, made without involving trade union organizations, the government must explain to us the terms of that agreement, what the employment prospects of the workers are and why the environmentalization work has stopped. We have reached a point of no return, close to the abyss “.

Mittal is now working farewell, the government gets defensive with Patuanelli who points the finger at the company. But the evolution of this story says one thing clearly and that is the executive’s inability to plan industrial programs. Covid has imposed a halt on everyone and now that the grip of the contagions has subsided, now that the country has to be rebuilt, the weakness of the government’s job, or rather lack of work, has come to light. The story returns to the beginning, dramatically. So last minute negotiations, protests, strikes. The search for an industrial strategy to write, with the burden that the virus crisis has already erupted and is not waiting. Structural weakness becomes even more weakness. Also because the scheme put in place with the relaunch decree to revive the fate of large companies affected by the virus is not applicable to the former Ilva. The Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, through the dedicated Fund which will be set up internally, will not be able to deal with companies that have been decimated for some time, before the outbreak of the epidemic. There is no solution. The problem is. They are the over ten thousand workers of the former Ilva. And the over two thousand from the East of Terni. Here Thyssenkrupp seeks partners or threatens to sell. Bye bye Italy.