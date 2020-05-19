Mafia II: Definitive Edition free on PS4, here’s how to download it

As you well know, from todayis also available for download via the PS Store on PS4, as part of the

We have already had the opportunity to analyze the game in our review, in which we have explained that “This is a enjoyable experience that, thanks to an honest remastering job, still works discreetly today, ten years after the original release.”

Now, you can download the title in question absolutely Free (and in English), by accessing through the Malaysian PlayStation Store. In order to start the download you will need to create an account from scratch for that specific region.

If you want, the product page can be easily reached at this address.

The official description reads:

Impersonate a gangster in the golden age of crime on a remastered adventure in high definition. War hero Vito Scaletta remains embroiled with the mafia to pay off his father’s debts. Together with his friend Joe, Vito tries to prove his worth and climb the ranks of the family with increasingly important crimes and consequences.

Mafia II: Definitive Edition It is available today for a fee or as a free update on Steam for owners of the basic version.

Instead, remember that Mafia Definitive Edition, a real re-release of the original game (and not a simple remastered one), will instead be available from August 28th.

