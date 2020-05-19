Back to training: Six Premier League players found Corona patients – soccer in the world

The Premier League teams returned to training on Tuesday in limited form. Prior to returning to training, Corona tests were conducted for all players and league staff. The first results of the tests yielded six sick players from three different groups. The names have not been provided but they will go in according to the instructions for a week’s isolation. A total of 748 players and staff from 19 clubs were tested. The last group conducted its tests today and their results will be accepted on Saturday.

The numbers are considered very good, even when compared to tests conducted in Germany. But in England, where many players are afraid to play again, this could be an excuse for postponing the league’s return. The current date is June 12 but the deadline is not final. It is estimated that if the Premier League resumes, it will return at the earliest on June 19.

The teams returned to practice according to yesterday’s outline, currently in small groups of no more than five players and no more than 75 minutes of training when social remoteness has to be adhered to. As revealed on the BBC – horn flags, balls, cones, gates and more will be sanitized after each workout. Additional measures below will be twice-weekly testing as well as a daily questionnaire before training and temperature testing.