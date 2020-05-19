That’s why the Milan stock exchange has been sunk again

Another difficult session for the European stock exchanges but in particular for Milan, which closes with a heavy fall after yesterday’s good rise. Like a swallow, spring does not make even an upward day, although important, does not make an upward trend. What happened on the stock exchange today should demonstrate this. That’s why the Milan stock exchange has been sunk again

First of all we start from the data because it is at prices that we must always refer to understand what happens on the financial markets. The Piazza Affari blue chips index, the Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB), closed down 2.1%. A bad drop that is even worse if you think that the German Dax index ended the session slightly up by 0, 15%.

Where does this different trend come from? First of all by the lifting of the short selling ban. The ban on short selling on Piazza Affari shares that took place yesterday had been in force for 90 days. As soon as it was lifted, speculation started hitting hard on our headlines. A sign that the market values ​​our stock market very fragile.

And in fact today a tornado hit blue chips with stocks that lost up to 8%, such as Tenaris, TIM and Banco BPM. Of course, the banks were targeted even if Intesa and Unicredit limited their losses to just over one percentage point. Also bad Fiat which lost 4.5%. The news weighed on the news that in Europe the drop in registrations in April was 78% compared to the same month in 2019.

The good news is that the spread is falling

The only positive news in Piazza Affari was the reduction in the spread between the BTP and the Bund, the only fall that is seen positively by the markets. The drop in the spread is also due to the proposal by France and Germany to set up a European reconstruction fund. A project which, as illustrated, is favorable to Italy. This allowed to ease the tension on our government bonds and to lower the yield spread between German and Italian bonds to 210 points.