Contact the President of the Washington Times wrote: changed the course of the epidemic Turkey

“I CHANGE THE COURSE OF TURKEY EPIDEMIC’s”

The Turkish state provides universal health services to all its citizens free of charge. We have seen the return of our investments in our health infrastructure on time.

With the steps we took, we managed to reverse the course of the outbreak. The rate of increase of new cases has dropped to its lowest level since early March, when the first case was detected. The number of our citizens discharged from hospitals every day exceeds the number of new cases. Still, some criticize President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for not managing the crisis. So let’s review the concrete data together:

“OUR HEALTH REQUEST WAS NOT AGAINST EZICI PRINTING”

As a result of the reforms and investments we have made in the field of health, we have opened the way for more people to benefit from health services. Health Department invests army, opened new hospitals Turkey, Coronavirus before the pandemic even in areas with the highest population density of 10 had done the planning of the new hospital. As a result, our healthcare system did not face overwhelming pressure, as in other countries.

“THE GERMAN HAS NO OTHER WAY TO BE UNDER CONTROL WITHOUT TESTING”

Turkey also entered the top 5 in the world according to the number of tests performed. With the awareness that the number of tests and cases is directly proportional, we have accepted that our infection numbers may be high for a short period of time because we have done many tests. However, there was no other reasonable way to control the outbreak without doing a large number of tests.

“WE HELPED CASH DIRECTLY TO FAMILIES”

In order to reduce the impact of the epidemic on the business and households, our government has postponed debt payments and reduced some taxes. In addition, we provided interest-free loans for all companies with payment terms of up to 36 months, whose payments will start later. In addition, we provided direct cash assistance to families. Business describing our government 100 billion pounds a support package for the world, Turkey is working on a plan to facilitate the purchase of the remaining private companies in a difficult situation Asset Fund. Of course, those who criticize us do not want to see these facts.

“Lack of FREE AND UNIVERSAL HEALTH SYSTEM DISADVANTAGE”

Likewise, those who criticize us ignore that we provide health services to our nation free of charge. However, according to many experts, this needs to be done to continue the fight against the virus effectively. Countries without a free and universal health system face serious disadvantages.

“REFORM THAT PASSES BIG INEQUALITIES IN THE FIELD OF HEALTH”

Since 2003, we have signed reforms in the field of health and became one of the few states that provide free healthcare in our region. As stated in the New England Journal of Medicine magazine, Turkey “eliminating big inequalities in health carried out an ambitious health care reform to protect all citizens from the financial risks. Within ten years, health services became universal and significant improvements were made. ”

“STREET RESTRICTION PREVENTION IS FOR CONTROL PURPOSE”

We also take the social distance rules seriously. We canceled all international flights and restricted domestic flights. We closed schools, cafes and restaurants, and stopped mass meetings. We also control the epidemic by applying curfew restrictions on weekends in our big cities. Turkey, which restrict travel to countries affected by the virus and was one of the first countries to finally stop completely. We tried to identify the symptomatic at the airports by checking the passengers immediately before the flights were canceled.

“BRINGING MANY ASYLUM REFUGEES, WE PREVENT THE VIRUS SPREADING”

Our country did not make any distinction according to which country they came from while trying to protect people from disease. We prevented the spread of the virus by bringing back many Syrian refugees waiting for our black border with Greece. We also took the necessary precautions in the refugee camps and before the displaced people in the north of Syria.

“FOUND IN MANY COUNTRIES IN TURKEY MEDICAL HELP”

We have stated that while struggling with the coronavirus epidemic with limited resources, the struggle is collective and no country should be left alone in this process. In this respect Turkey, including Italy, Spain, Iran, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro and Macedonia has helped many countries where North was.

“IN THIS PROCESS, WE HAVE FORGOTTEN OUR BIG AND ITS YOUTH”

At the same time, we paid special attention to our elders in the high risk group. By restricting the mobility of our citizens aged 65 and over in terms of their own security; we made sure that local authorities met their needs. We did not forget neither our elders nor our youth in this process.

“ALL STEPS HAVE BEEN HUMAN ORIENTED AND HUMAN APPROACH FRAMEWORK”

Going even further, we even met the needs of stray animals during the epidemic. All the steps we have taken have been taken in line with the instructions of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and within the framework of the human-oriented and humanitarian approach we have adopted in the fight against the epidemic.

“ALL STATES SHOULD BE OPEN TO INQUIRY ABOUT CRISIS MANAGEMENT”

Turkey’s fight against the epidemic Kovid-19 and in the process of examining how you can manage correctly is very important. The transition point between Europe and Asia, Turkey is neighboring Iran with serious concern is that because of the virus. In addition, Istanbul Airport is one of the most traffic squares in the world.

All states should be open to question about crisis management today and for years to come. We have to start thinking about what went wrong in this process and how to prevent similar outbreaks in the future.