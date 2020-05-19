- Udinese, Pozzo: “If the stadiums are closed next season, forget it” Milan News
- Udinese, Pozzo attacks the Bundes: “Broken down which could not be worse and they sold it as a triumph” All Naples
- Udinese, Critical well: “Inapplicable calendar. Playoffs and playouts are a solution” ALL WEB market
- Serie A, Pozzo on the recovery: “Too many risks, the playoffs the solution” Toro News
- Pozzo: “An insult to intelligence to want to leave again on June 13th, you risk so many injuries as … TuttoUdinese.it
- View full coverage on Google News
Source link
https://www.milannews.it/le-interviste/udinese-pozzo-se-nella-prossima-stagione-gli-stadi-saranno-chiusi-lasciamo-perdere-371496