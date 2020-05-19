the SYMPTOMS of COVID-19 were also discovered on the SKIN. Here is the incredible STUDY on these Skin Lesions »ILMETEO.it

CORONAVIRUS: also on the SKIN discovered the SYMPTOMS of COVID-19. Here is the incredible STUDY on these Skin Lesions
Coronavirus skinThe new coronavirus, in addition to the lungs it also attacks other parts of our body, such as eyes, heart is liver. But not only that: an increasingly growing body of studies suggests that patients suffering from COVID-19 also show skin symptoms, or better rashes which can manifest themselves in various forms: some are like small red spots, while others look like larger lesions.
In spite of everything, specify the experts, it is too early to tell if these rashes are caused by the new one coronavirus or if they are related to other factors.
In spite of everything, specify the experts, it is too early to tell if these rashes are caused by the new one coronavirus or if they are related to other factors.
“This really is a million dollar question”, explains Kanade Shinkai, professor of dermatology at the University of California San Francisco in an editorial just published on Jama Dermatology, which adds: “It is not clear whether the skin lesions we observe are actually a direct manifestation of coronavirus in the skin, or if they are, for example, a reaction due to the strong response of the immune system.”
Source link
https://www.ilmeteo.it/notizie/coronavirus-pure-sulla-pelle-scoperti-i-sintomi-del-covid19-ecco-lincredibile-studio-su-queste-lesioni-cutanee-191004