Corona routine | Synagogues open: up to 50 worshipers in space – Political and Political News

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Tuesday) held a consultation with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, Brigadier General Meir Ben Shabbat and other parties.

At the conclusion of the discussion, it was decided to allow the opening of the synagogues starting tomorrow. Up to 50 worshipers will be able to stay in one space, and they are required to keep two feet away from each other.

Each synagogue will be appointed “‘Corona Trustee’ ‘who will oversee the implementation of the guidelines. Worshipers must wear masks and adhere to hygiene rules.

Chief Rabbi of Israel Rabbi David Lowe congratulated the outline for the opening of the synagogues, and urged the dignity of the synagogue to be more rigorous and to follow the guidelines very carefully to prevent the synagogue from being closed again.

As of tonight, there are 2,946 active Corona patients in Israel. Of these, 38 patients are in serious condition. The death toll stands at 278 and so far 13,435 Israelis have recovered from Corona.

The synagogues open after Rabbi Lowe addressed an urgent letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu at noon. “Prayer in the public occupies an important place in Jewish life,” Rabbi Lau wrote. “During the days of quarantine, I issued lenient instructions for halakhic prayer in public in the circumstances created. The public, with full responsibility, complied and followed these guidelines.

“A return to the routine of shopping centers, restaurants and the like” and the failure to respond to the synagogues, many people wonder. You do not have to say words about the place that many churches have in their hearts. This Talpiot mound is a place where a person can shed a whisper and connect with the top and his eye to his looks. ”

“From the public reactions I receive, I feel them, and realize how much it hurts them. Your people of Israel are not incorporated in any organization or organization, so unfortunately their voices are not heard. Clear instructions on this matter must be issued as soon as possible to return the worshipers to the synagogues, One before, “the Chief Rabbi signed.

