announcements and corridor rumors that have emerged so far – Multiplayer.it

Between one thing and another, SS5 approaches and in fact Sony she has not yet exposed herself to the forefront to present something more precise about her next gen, in terms of exclusive games or also design of the console itself, a wait-and-see strategy that according to some seems to denote a certain disorganization, while on the contrary it could indeed demonstrate a remarkable security of its means. On the other hand, if a logo or a controller image is enough to trigger the hype around the world, it means that there is not even a need to do much, apparently. In any case, it must be said that even the first technical glimpse of what the console can do did not come even this time from Sony itself, since it was a technical demo of the Unreal Engine 5, therefore in fact we are still at the starting point: how is this console made? What will its games be? The mystery obviously triggers an even higher level of expectation, but playing with the hype can be dangerous even for a company that can count on an evidently infinite trust credit from its public like Sony, so it will be the case that this summer something substantial is shown regarding PS5 after all this time.

In the absence of official information, the words of the CEO of Sony, Kenichiro Yoshida, which report an irresistible line-up are also going well. Which is a bit like being told by the innkeeper how it is giving us wine, of course, but there are indications that lead us to think of a truly interesting launch line-up for PS5: VentureBeat’s hyperactive Jeff Grubb is carrying on for days a personal calendar in which a event set for June 4th which should present a large amount of PS5 games, except then having partially retracted the thing by talking instead of two incoming State of Play, one in June and one in August, which could therefore delay the presentations on multiple events. Then the event of June 4 was denied (or almost) but everything remains suspended in the world of rumors, the fact is that for some time there has been talk of the month of June as the period foreseen for an in-depth presentation of the console. It wouldn’t be long, so some information from Sony should arrive at this point. On the other hand, there is to compensate for the absence of the various summer events and even if Sony would not have participated directly in E3 2020 or in Gamescom anyway, even the third party should have something ready.

It must be said that Sony has not presented a new first party game for almost three years: it was 2017 when Ghost of Tsushima was presented, destined to be released this July. For the rest, all the other games that came out later and also those still coming have been announced and presented several years ago, some even at the beginning of the PS4 generation: they are games that require a decidedly long development period but it is clear that in the meantime something else will have started to boil in the Sony internal teams, recently gathered under the only PlayStation emblem Studios, so this is an important clue for thinking about new games to present for PS5. Obviously, we can only make assumptions about the titles, also based on the numerous corridor rumors that have emerged so far. So what can i be? PS5 exclusive launch games? We can try to make a possible overview starting from the various teams that make up the PlayStation Studios, but we can only rely on previous titles, therefore net of surprises and new intellectual properties, which instead are very likely considering Sony’s modus operandi. We must also consider how Sony usually tends to present the games even at a considerable distance from their expected release, therefore at the presentation event we could also see titles destined to arrive after years.

Guerrilla Games has become of enormous importance in Sony especially for the technical work done on the Tenth Engine, but also for the excellent sales recorded by Horizon Zero Dawn, especially since it is a new IP. A Horizon Zero Dawn 2 is expected by virtually everyone but it is very unlikely that it will be a launch game for PS5, although it can still be presented at the next Sony event. Insomniac Games is likely to be working on Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, but another project is more likely to emerge first, perhaps a sequel to Ratchet & Clank, which may also fall under the PS5 launch window. Naughty Dog was squeezed until last month to complete The Last of Us 2, impossible that it has something in store for the launch of the new console, although an update of the latter for next gen would still be a very attractive title as a game of launch on PS5, as was the Remastered of the original, so let’s focus on this solution. Polyphony Digital is a team from notoriously biblical times, but considering the modularity of GT Sport there may have been room for the development of a new chapter and a Gran Turismo 7 in the launch window or in the first year of the new console would truly be a remarkable killer app .

Let’s move on to the Japan Studio and here things get interesting: the team is in fact one of the few that have emerged from rumors in the latter period, according to which he would be engaged, in collaboration with the original authors Toyama, Ito and Yamaoka, in a new Silent Hill, which could be a sort of reboot or a continuation of the series and which would obviously be exclusive as a first party. Sony Bend has shown that its Days Gone was a real investment, given that the success came directly on the market, rather than through criticism, therefore the transformation in series is highly probable but also in this case the times would seem tight for a sequel. It could in case be presented at an event but its release would still be far away, while fans continue to hope for the return of Syphon Filter, of which, however, there is still no trace. Even for Sucker Punch, a scenario similar to Naughty Dog could appear, with the efforts initially concentrated on a PS5 edition of Ghost of Tsushima, thus making it, in an advanced version, a launch title for the new console, even if in the future it is A return of the InFamous series is possible, while for Santa Monica it is difficult to separate the fate of the team from God of War, which will surely have a sequel on PS5 but could arrive in a more mature stage of the console. Media Molecule is also likely to continue working on Dreams by transporting it to the new platform while the British studios of Manchester and London could be busy on titles for PlayStation VR, which will continue to play an important role also on next gen. Among the exclusives, the new production of BluePoint Games, the remake specialists, which according to many may be working on a reconstruction of Demon’s Souls, is practically certain.