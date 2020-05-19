Return of the Narodni Dom, Brothers of Italy: “Strongly inopportune. We will oppose it with decision”

19.05.2020 – 18.58 – A double inopportunity, historical-social as well as economic and linked to the current crisis, will be the basis of the action of opposition from the Brothers of Italy to the restitution of the building in via Fabio Filzi in Trieste to the Slovenian community current headquarters of the Section of Modern Languages ​​Studies for Interpreters and Translators (SSLMIT) of the University of Trieste, previously Narodni Dom, to the Slovenian community. The group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Friuli Venezia Giulia Region said at a press conference today, Claudio Giacomelli, together with Fabio Scoccimarro, Salvatore Porro and Elisa Lodi. “We are talking,” Giacomelli explained to the press, “of an alleged pre-war damage 100 years ago, which has already been compensated in the late 1950s as required by the London Treaty. The compensation for the fire of the Balkan hotel, the Narodni Dom, was paid with millions and millions of post-war lire, which allowed the renovation of the Slovenian theater in via Petronio also in Trieste. The site of the theater reports it. We are now in a situation of economic crisis due to the Coronavirus emergency: the return operation would involve a total value of 30 million euros, and would involve the removal of the university institution of excellence, Italian and European, which now uses the headquarters of via Filzi. The restoration of the ‘Gregoretti Due’ property, which can be expected in 4 or 5 million euros, is also added. Giacomelli, to give a comparison, recalled that with 4 million euros it would be possible to intervene on the fire prevention systems of all the schools of Trieste, adapting them to the regulations and safety levels currently required. “The Italian state,” he continued, “goes to pay all this to give a property of high value, 9 million and a half euros, free of charge, to two private associations. However, they did not ask for the ownership header, but only the loan, so that the very significant extraordinary management and maintenance costs remain with Italy. If the operation continues, we will involve the Court of Auditors. ” It would therefore be absolutely unthinkable, according to Fratelli d’Italia, to complete the restitution operation in the current crisis phase only to respect the agreement signed years ago between Italy and Slovenia by Minister Angelino Alfano. Giacomelli is also critical of Slovenia’s behavior towards Italy on other fronts: “Slovenia is a state that should be called into diplomatic dispute at the moment, summoning its ambassador, to be explained the problem of the Balkan route and to ask why you let a continuous flow of irregular migrants go by in spite of the Dublin Treaty ”.

“The visit is scheduled for July 13”he explained then Fabio Scoccimarro, “Of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, and of the Slovenian one, Borut Pahor, in Trieste for the centenary of the anniversary of the Narodni Dom. Yugoslavia have done in Trieste. As Willy Brandt did in Warsaw: it would be very useful to throw water on the fire, and not gasoline, as is being done instead. ” 75 years after the end of the Second World War, this is the opinion of Scoccimarro, there would be no need for divisive initiatives of the two communities, the Italian and the Slovenian, whose relations are strengthened year by year. “What is happening,” said Scoccimarro, “stems from the umpteenth error of the Government, then led by Renzi, who to obtain Slovenian votes on the European Medicines Agency question, and obtain the transfer of Italy, made a concession more. Also hurting the accounts, because the Agency went to Holland “. According to Scoccimarro, the time has come to overcome what happened in the last century: “The two dictatorships, the Nazi and the Communist, have both been condemned by the European Parliament. The Slovenian community in Trieste is a historical presence and nobody wants or can ever deny it. A certain left has a one-way vision of what history is: it is not clear, if not explained, how the violence in Balkan was born and why people went to demonstrate under a building that, I remember, is never been owned by the Slovenian community, as shown by the land extract that I have here with me, which lists the properties of the last two centuries. There is no deed in favor of Slovenian associations. In those years, pan-Slavism and Italian nationalism contrasted; the serious event of the nationalists’ assault on Balkan, at a time when fascism had been born a few months ago, occurred in reaction to the events in Split the day before. That there were Slovenian associations in Balkan was right; unfortunately both the Italian nationalists and the fascists, as well as the Slovenian and socialist ones, at that time were armed: in the context of a hundred years ago, there was a clash between two violent nationalisms. And both were wrong, one crime is not equaled with another crime. Fascism had continued to harass Slovenians as Italian nationalists had done in the nineteenth century; in 1920, however, the Italian government was socialist. It does not matter who set the Narodni Dom on fire, however, it is a violent, unjustifiable and condemnable gesture. However, maintaining a partial vision of history and going to recall today, in 2020, the divisive facts of the city of Trieste that date back to 1920 is very inappropriate “.

“Imagine, as Brothers of Italy”, he concluded Giacomelli, “That the Ministry of the Interior and the ‘Gregoretti Due’ state property agency in Rome know absolutely nothing. I would like to emphasize that this is not an ideological issue: I deliberately started by emphasizing its economic impracticability in the current serious crisis situation. Millions and millions of euros, for one thing that we have already compensated, at this moment cannot be spent: it would be shameful. And we will oppose it: we are currently struggling with the government to plug the 600 or 700 million holes due to the Covid health emergency, and we will not accept a 30 million operation for the Narodni Dom. And if this ‘someone’ thinks of replacing, for the eventuality, the votes of the Brothers of Italy in the City Council of Trieste with those of the Democratic Party, know that then until the next elections he will always have to rely on the votes of the PD and not more on ours. The majority is not a bus on which you get on and off depending on the situation. Who started talking about the need for peace between Italians and Slovenes was the Social Movement in the 1950s. Fratelli d’Italia is in favor of closing the accounts with history: we are so much that we thought the Narodni Dom were already closed, since the Italian state has already compensated it. ”

[r.s.]