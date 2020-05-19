Italy reopens to EU tourists from June 3. From 15 France, Germany and Greece – Il Sole 24 ORE

  1. Italy reopens to EU tourists from June 3. From 15 France, Germany and Greece Il Sole 24 ORE
  2. France and Germany plan to help the European economy The Post
  3. Help! France and Germany against tax havens, and the sovereigns do not know what Il Foglio is wearing
  4. France and Germany: “500 billion recovery fund” Adnkronos
  5. First signs of recovery in Germany. But in Europe it is deep red for construction and auto AGI – Agenzia Italia
