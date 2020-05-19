Facebook launches the shops, so the shopkeepers will make ecommerce on the social

This was announced by mark Zuckerberg, during a live broadcast that served him to take stock of Facebook’s commitment against this pandemic by Biagio Simonetta

They are called Facebook Shops and are the new tools designed by the Menlo Park company to help small businesses in this very difficult historical moment. To announce it was mark Zuckerberg, during a direct that served him to take stock of Facebook’s commitment against this pandemic.

“For years – they said from Facebook – people have used Facebook apps to buy and sell products, ever since, long ago, a photo of a bicycle with the words” for sale “was published, to get to the sale of a coffee table on Marketplace and now shopping for the products of the most loved brands and influencers on Instagram. It was the people who use our apps who imagined social commerce and we are helping them to make it a reality. “

How does it work

So let’s see what Facebook Shops are and how they work. They were designed to help companies create a single online store, which customers can access on both Facebook and Instagram. The creation of a Facebook Shop is simple and free. Companies can choose the products they want to include in their catalog and then customize the look and feel of the shop with a cover image and colors that refer to their brand. This means that any entrepreneur, regardless of the size of his company or budget, can take his business online and connect with customers where and when they prefer.

Basically, you can find Facebook Shops on a company’s Facebook page or Instagram profile, or in stories or advertisements. From there, you can browse the entire collection, save the products you are interested in and make an order that can be completed on the brand’s website.

In addition, as in a physical store when you need to ask a salesperson for help, in Facebook Shops you can send messages to a company through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct to ask questions, get support ,. And in the future, – they let Facebook know – you can view the shop of a company and make purchases directly in a chat on WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct.