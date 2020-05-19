Lautaro … a record: it can become the most expensive transfer ever of Serie A – La Gazzetta dello Sport

Inter stops at the assessment of 111 million between cash and counterparts: to take it, Barcelona must overcome Pogba, sold (by Marotta) for 105

There is never a celebration for a fan in the face of a record transfer. Because it means that a great player leaves his team and who knows if the substitute will ever live up to it. But companies think differently and goodbyes, when unavoidable, must be transformed into financial occasions, even before sports. This is likely to be the case with Lautaro. The Argentinian of Inter are at the center of an arm wrestling match between the Nerazzurri and Barcelona. And the Catalan courtship is strong to the point that to close the deal it will probably be necessary to write a record.

More than the Octopus –

One hundred and eleven million euros: this is the value of Lautaro’s termination clause. Having said that the deal will not be made through the cash payment of that clause, it is precisely around that same amount that Inter wants to arrive in terms of evaluation, between cash and technical counterparts. Here: if in the end it really will be, Lautaro would become the most expensive transfer ever in Serie A history, ever. More than Paul Pogba, who currently leads this special ranking. The French was sold by Beppe Marotta – today a.d. of Inter – at Manchester United in 2016 for the sum of 105 million euros, of which 27 more ended up in the pockets of agent Mino Raiola.

In a row – It is obvious how compiling a ranking after years is complicated, because market values ​​have changed, because valuations have exploded especially in recent years. Let’s put at least the deals concluded after the introduction of the euro, so we exclude the Zidane who in 2001 went to Real Madrid for 150 billion old lire. After Pogba we find an “internal” transfer, that of Higuain from Naples to Juventus again in 2016, through the payment of the 90 million rescission clause. And again, step back to 2009, when two champions left Italy: Ibrahimovic left from Inter towards Barcelona for 69.5 million (including the Eto’o card), Kaka instead abandoned Milan for Real Madrid for 67 millions. The last place in the top five is … surprising. And it is also the most recent transfer: last summer Juve let Joao Cancelo leave for Manchester City for 65 million euros, although the final figure was affected by Danilo’s inclusion in the deal, with a consequent budgetary operation. Which, after all, is what Barcelona is trying to do with Lautaro, trying to find the right key to approach the famous 111 quota.