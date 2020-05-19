UAE aircraft first landed in Israel

<

UN envoy to the Middle East Nikolai Maldenov thanked the UAE for shipping. “The UAE is an important partner, whose support for peace and the Palestinian people at this critical time is greatly appreciated,” Maldenov said. “Global solidarity is in everyone’s best interest. Today, we are facing the most challenging crisis since World War II. We can only get through this by working together. ”

Israel has no official diplomatic relations with the UAE, nor is it aviation relations. There are growing intelligence intelligence relationships between the countries, but security contacts are usually conducted in secret. In recent years, Israeli politicians and businessmen have come to the country and participated in international events. In addition, according to various publications, the two countries have behind-the-scenes ties to fight Iran together.

According to local media reports, construction of the first UAE synagogue will begin next year, which will be completed by 2022. Also, Israel is expected to attend the International Expo 2020, which is scheduled for next year.