UAE aircraft first landed in Israel

In favor of humanitarian aid: UAE first landed in Israel
Photo: Airport Authority spokeswoman
An airplane from the United Arab Emirates “Etihad Airways” landed in Israel for the first time on a direct flight from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The cargo plane delivered 14 tonnes of urgent medical supplies to the Corona from the United Arab Emirates to the Palestinian Authority and the Gaza Strip, assisted by the World Food Organization in the United Nations and in coordination with the Foreign Office.

UN envoy to the Middle East Nikolai Maldenov thanked the UAE for shipping. “The UAE is an important partner, whose support for peace and the Palestinian people at this critical time is greatly appreciated,” Maldenov said. “Global solidarity is in everyone’s best interest. Today, we are facing the most challenging crisis since World War II. We can only get through this by working together. ”

Israel has no official diplomatic relations with the UAE, nor is it aviation relations. There are growing intelligence intelligence relationships between the countries, but security contacts are usually conducted in secret. In recent years, Israeli politicians and businessmen have come to the country and participated in international events. In addition, according to various publications, the two countries have behind-the-scenes ties to fight Iran together.

According to local media reports, construction of the first UAE synagogue will begin next year, which will be completed by 2022. Also, Israel is expected to attend the International Expo 2020, which is scheduled for next year.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon tweeted in his Twitter account about the festive landing at Ben Gurion Airport. “Hope we will see passenger flights soon too,” he wrote. “As someone who has visited there, I know that the UAE is a fascinating place, and I look forward to continuing to improve relations between our countries.”



Source link
https://news.walla.co.il/item/3361885

