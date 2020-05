UAE aircraft first landed in Israel

<

An airplane from the United Arab Emirates “Etihad Airways” landed in Israel for the first time on a direct flight from Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. The cargo plane delivered 14 tonnes of urgent medical supplies to the Corona from the United Arab Emirates to the Palestinian Authority and the Gaza Strip, assisted by the World Food Organization in the United Nations and in coordination with the Foreign Office.

UN envoy to the Middle East Nikolai Maldenov thanked the UAE for shipping. “The UAE is an important partner, whose support for peace and the Palestinian people at this critical time is greatly appreciated,” Maldenov said. “Global solidarity is in everyone’s best interest. Today, we are facing the most challenging crisis since World War II. We can only get through this by working together. ”