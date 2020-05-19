Coronary virus measures extended for two more weeks in Lebanon

The measures to combat the new type of coronavirus (Kovid-19) were extended until 7 June in Lebanon.

Lebanon President of the High Defense Council to discuss the developments regarding the Kovid-19 outbreak and the measures implemented since March in this framework. Michel Avn gathered under the leadership.

In the written statement made after the meeting, it was stated that the mobilization decision announced in the fight against coronavirus and expected to end on Sunday is extended for two more weeks.

Information Minister Menal Abdussamed pointed out to the press that the number of new cases has increased and measures should not be relaxed.

Abdussamed stated that due to the continuing risk of the epidemic, there is currently no decision to start sports competitions.

The government decided to close private and public institutions other than some businesses that meet basic needs such as transportation and food, within the framework of the mobilization it declared on March 15 as part of the fight against the epidemic.

The Ministry of Health has announced the total number of cases identified since February 21, when Kovid-19 was first seen in the country, and the number of people who died as 264.