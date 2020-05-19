The IDF stopped infiltrators from the Lebanese border to Israel

Another penetration attempt from Lebanon: IDF fighters arrested two suspects of Sudanese origin who crossed the border from Lebanon to Israeli territory on Tuesday. The suspects, who were unarmed, were already identified when they crossed the fence and were soon detained. “. The event took place in the localities of Baram, Dubir and Viron.

The Lebanese “Al-Manar” channel reported an IDF raid activity in the Ramish town of southern Lebanon. According to Al-Manar, two air force helicopters – which remained in Israeli territory and did not enter Lebanon – were fired and light bombs were fired.

Lighting bombs on the Lebanese border, tonight

Despite the assessment that these are migrant workers, Hezbollah may also have sent the two in full cover to examine Israeli vulnerabilities along the border. Similar incidents have occurred on the Lebanese border in recent weeks, and the other day a Syrian man crossed the border on the mountain

Dov and reached a depth of 100 meters in Israeli territory.

The suspect, who was unarmed, was shot dead by an IDF force near the border and evacuated in a human condition to Rambam Hospital in Haifa. The soldiers carried out a suspicious detention procedure before firing at him. The force, from Golani’s 13th Battalion, was on the border with a proactive ambush and planned against the backdrop of an increase in the number of attempts to penetrate Israel. The suspect was able to penetrate a depth of 50 to 100 meters inside the Israeli territory in the center of Mount Dov, away from Israeli communities or roads. He was shot after ignoring the warrior cries, who even shot in the air, and while he reached into his pocket.

Damage to the fence on the Lebanese border, April (Photo: IDF Spokesman)





Lighting bomb over Kibbutz Menara following the damage to the fence, April(Photo: Galil Alcovi)

In the incident area that happened yesterday, there is no border fence, and sometimes herdsmen roam the Sheba Farm area. There are border marks on a mountain with blue barrels, and the IDF sometimes detains Lebanese civilians who are approaching the Israeli side on suspicion of gathering intelligence.

The IDF has increased alertness along the border in light of the increasing penetration attempts in recent weeks. The most serious incident was last month, so the IDF located

Three different points cut the border fence, and only after long scans was the intrusion into the territory of Israel. A dedicated military force repaired the fence the next morning.