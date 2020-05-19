An 11-year-old was rescued from a Boxit storage facility

An unusual event occurred Tuesday (Tuesday) when a fire fighter, from the TA fire station, was called to a commercial center on Pinchas Rosen Street in the city, after many calls were received that an 11-year-old was trapped inside the Boxit storage facility. Bauxite is a company that provides a service that allows delivery of a variety of points nationwide.

The boy who was stuck inside the storage facility got into it while playing a hide-and-seek game with his friends, after thinking that the facility could be used as a quality hiding place for him. Shortly after the fire crew arrived at the scene, he located the boy and quickly rescued him from the facility. There were no casualties and no damage.

Oshi Levy, the fire chief who operated the arena and rescued the boy, said of the surprising incident: “Upon arriving at the scene, we found the child trapped inside the bauxite parcel storage facility. The boy found the facility as a good place to hide during a game he played with his friends. And we were soon able to pull it out unscathed.The message to parents: An innocent hideout game can also be dangerous at times.